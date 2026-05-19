Nancy Caldwell Dunbar, 82

Nancy Caldwell Dunbar, born on February 29, 1944, in Newnan, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2026, in Sharpsburg, GA at the age of 82 after a several-year battle with dementia. Her life was a testament to love, creativity, and devotion to those she held dear.

A graduate of East Coweta High School, Nancy dedicated much of her career to Georgia Highway Express, where she worked in logistics. She was admired for her strong work ethic, steadfast commitment, and ability to navigate life’s challenges with grace and determination.

Nancy’s greatest joy came from the deep love she shared with her family, friends, and cherished pets. In 1983, she married the love of her life, James “Jim” Dunbar Sr., and together they shared 25 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2008. Among their many shared interests, Nancy and Jim loved traveling together, especially trips to the mountains, exploring nature, and taking scenic train rides across the country.

Nancy was a passionate gardener with an extraordinary talent for cultivating plants and flowers of all kinds. She had a special gift for growing roses in every variety and color, as well as stunning hydrangeas. Deeply fascinated by flowers, trees, native Georgia plants, and birds, she seemed to know the name and proper care of every plant and bird she came across. Her affection for birds also inspired a lifelong rivalry with the squirrels that constantly raided the bird seed!

Her creativity extended beyond the garden as she was also a talented artist who loved painting, drawing, photography, scrapbooking, and exploring all types of crafts. She was well known for her handmade cards, which became treasured keepsakes for family and friends. Nancy also enjoyed being part of several card-making and crafting communities.

She loved to give hugs and laugh over shared stories. She enjoyed cooking for those she loved and was known for her fried chicken, sweet potato casserole and scratch made desserts, including banana pudding, red velvet cake and her absolute favorite, coconut cake.

She had a special love for dogs, who were constant companions and treasured members of her family. Nancy delighted in spoiling them and caring for them with endless affection.

Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Dunbar Sr.; her parents, Emmitt and Lillie (Barber) Caldwell; and her brothers, Thomas and Harmon Caldwell.

She is survived by five stepchildren and their spouses, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She adored them all and each carries forward her legacy of kindness, warmth, creativity, and unyielding spirit.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Grace Senior Living and Southern Grace Hospice for providing such wonderful, loving care to Nancy during her final years.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2026, at the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com