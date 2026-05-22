Theresa Louise Rapoza, 83

Theresa Louise Rapoza, a beloved mother, dedicated professional, and compassionate animal lover, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2026, in Fayetteville, Georgia, at the age of 83. She was born on November 29, 1942, in Massachusetts, where she began a life marked by kindness, dedication, and a deep love for her family and the animals she cherished.

Theresa devoted a remarkable 57 years of her life to serving others through her work in customer service, first as an agent for the Delta team for 30 years, and later as a steadfast member of Home Depot for 27 years. She touched the lives of countless colleagues and customers with her humor and quick wit.

Outside of her professional life, Theresa’s true passion lay in caring for animals. Known for her tender heart and boundless compassion, she found joy and fulfillment in rescuing dogs and nurturing them back to health, offering them love and a safe haven. Her friends and family often marveled at her ability to connect with animals on such a profound level, and she inspired those around her to treat all creatures with kindness and respect.

Theresa was preceded in death by her loving parents, Fredrick and Helen Ross, and her devoted husband, Edward Rapoza. She leaves behind her cherished daughter, Kerry Rapoza, along with a extended family and dear friends who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.

Theresa’s life was celebrated, and her legacy honored, as she was laid to rest at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City. Though her physical presence is no longer with us, the light of her spirit continues to shine brightly in the lives of those she touched. Her kindness, resilience, and love for all living beings serve as an enduring inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to local animal rescue organizations, in keeping with Theresa’s lifelong dedication to animal welfare.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com