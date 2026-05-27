Mary Elizabeth Bruning, 72

Mary Elizabeth Bruning, born November 20, 1953, in Munich, Germany, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2026, in Griffin, Georgia, at the age of 72.

Mary lived a vibrant life filled with love, laughter, and countless cherished moments. She spent her career as a dedicated substitute teacher in the Keller Independent School District, where she inspired and touched the lives of many students. Her genuine passion for education and nurturing young minds was evident in every classroom she entered.

Beyond her professional life, Mary’s world revolved around her family and her many delightful pastimes. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband of 40 years, Steven Bruning, and a loving mother to her daughter, Shanna Bruning. Her family brought her immense joy and pride, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Mary had a zest for life and enjoyed a variety of activities. She loved game nights, including Bingo, Mahjong and Mexican Train. Her heart was full of love for all animals, particularly her cats and dogs. Mary had an active social life, going on adventures with her friends to find good food and drinks.

Preceded in death by her parents, James Berry and Mary Louise Lewis, and her siblings, Donna Grider and Lou Holman, Mary leaves behind a family that will continue to celebrate her spirit—her nephews James, Josh, and Jason Holman, and Zach and Zane Grider.

Mary’s legacy will be one of love, laughter, and an enduring spirit of adventure. Her warmth and kindness touched everyone she met, and she will be deeply missed by her extended family and numerous friends who became like family.

The family will host a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Peachtree City.

Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com