David Harvey Barrett, 76

Today, we celebrate the life of David Harvey Barrett, who passed away on May 8, 2026, in Peachtree City, Georgia, at the age of 76. Born on October 8, 1949, in Macon, Georgia, David lived a life characterized by dedication, honor, and love.

He graduated from the University of Georgia with a History degree. He was the biggest Georgia Bulldog fan! He never missed watching his Dawgs play on Saturday between the hedges. After he graduated from college, he married the love of his life, Pamela Barrett. David proudly served his country as a Major in the United States Army in Military Intelligence. His military career was a testament to his profound devotion to his fellow soldiers and to the nation he held dear. David and Pam spent two tours in Germany with the military.

Beyond his distinguished career, David’s true passion was his family. As a loving father and grandfather, he found immeasurable joy in witnessing the growth and achievements of his children and grandchildren.

His family was the cornerstone of his life, a source of pride and fulfillment that he cherished deeply. David also loved his animals. There was never a shortage of cats & dogs at the house.

Remembered for his steadfast patriotism, David instilled a strong sense of duty and integrity in those around him. His inspiring presence will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

David is preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel Barrett; his beloved wife of 42 years, Pamela Barrett; and his sister, Betty Elizabeth Barrett. He leaves behind a legacy rooted in love and resilience through his surviving children: daughter Heather (David) Downing; sons Steve (Melissa) Barrett and Jonathan (Ashley) Barrett; and eight treasured grandchildren. He is also survived by several other family members and friends who were touched by his wisdom and kindness.

As we remember David, let us carry forward his spirit of love, service, and commitment to those we hold dear. His life, rich with purpose and affection, stands as an enduring inspiration to us all.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Westminster Memorial Gardens, Peachtree City. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, May 18,2026, at Mowell Funeral Home.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com