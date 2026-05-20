Fayette County Superintendent Reflects on Cognia Accreditation

Reflections on Cognia Accreditation with Distinction

One of the most rewarding parts of serving Fayette County Public Schools is getting to work alongside people who care deeply about what they do.



Every day across Fayette County Public Schools, I see teachers, support staff, bus drivers, custodians, and school leaders who are fully invested in students and committed to helping them succeed. They are thoughtful about their work, reflective in their practice, and constantly looking for ways to improve. Imagine being so engaged in what you do that recognition is never the goal, you simply wish more families could experience the quality of teaching and learning taking place every day in our schools.



That is what makes this recognition meaningful.



Fayette County Public Schools has once again earned Cognia Accreditation with Distinction, the highest level of accreditation awarded by Cognia. The recognition follows an intensive internal and external review process, which began in October of 2024, that included 586 classroom observations, stakeholder input from all departments and 25 schools, document review, and a comprehensive evaluation of the district’s instructional, operational and leadership practices. Through that process, Fayette County Public Schools earned an Index of Education Quality score of 364, ranking historically within the top 1% of all school systems globally Cognia accredits.



While we are grateful for this recognition, we also understand that strong organizations never become satisfied with past success. At the heart of Fayette County Public Schools is a commitment to continuous quality improvement. We believe students and families deserve schools that are always learning, growing, and striving to be better.



We are not perfect, and we know there are always areas where we can improve. What matters most is not the score itself, but what it represents: dedicated educators, supportive families, engaged students, and a community that believes in our school system.



I am grateful to the teachers, support staff, administrators, Board of Education members, families, and community partners who make this work possible.

Thank you again

Jonathan Patterson, PhD