Susan Kimberly Green, Age 69

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Susan Kimberly “Kim” Greene, who passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 11, 2026, at age 69. Kim was a beloved wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, sister, and faithful friend whose life was defined by her kindness and compassion. She was a remarkable light in this world, and her smile and laughter touched so many and will always be remembered.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnny C. White, her mother, Norma F. White, and her sister, Teresa Lynn White-Evans. She is survived by her husband Theodore Greene, her children James “J.J.” Martino (Ashley Martino), Dennis Martino Jr., Joe Greene, and Jennifer Bryant, her grandchildren Jason “Noah” Bryant, Benjamin “Ben” Bryant, John “Johnny” Martino, and Julian “Jude” Martino, her siblings Mark White, Jill Durham, and Diane Green, many other loving family members and friends, and her loving dog Sam.

Kim was born in Maryland and traveled with her military family as they lived in places like Japan and Korea; eventually settling in Georgia. She helped her husband run a family construction company. Kim also helped her family build a successful printing business from the ground up, running the printing presses in the early days to managing complex jobs in the graphics department, and eventually becoming an owner.

In her life, she had a huge heart, exemplified kindness and compassion, and loved to care for animals – never turning away anyone in need. Kim was a good Christian and moral person. She never forgot the birthdays of her children, relatives, and friends. Kim never missed a thing; she had an incredible memory. Kim truly cared for other people; she enjoyed being with people, especially her family. While her family and friends will deeply miss Kim, her memories and her example of strength, perseverance, compassion, love, and grace will forever remain in our hearts and will continue to reverberate throughout generations.

A viewing for Kim will be held 3pm-5pm on May 15, 2026 at Mowell Funeral Home, 180 N Jeff Davis Dr, Fayetteville, GA 30214. A mass will be held at a later date. In her memory, the family encourages random acts of kindness and compassion to all people and animals, and to support local animal shelters.