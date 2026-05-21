“Moonlight Swing” to Celebrate Nation’s 250 th Anniversary Oct. 17

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. – Celebrate the Nation’s 250 th Anniversary at a special “Moonlight Swing” dance and dinner Oct. 17, 2026, at Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City, Ga. The night promises to be a festive occasion commemorating the 1940s era, an historic part of United States history. Music by the Peachtree Jazz Edition will rock the Airbase Georgia hangar with popular 1940s tunes, surrounded by the ambiance of WWII aircraft. Guests will enjoy a catered dinner in 1940s style, with a unique silent auction featuring valuable warbird artwork. Proceeds from the event will support the expanding education programs provided by Airbase Georgia, ranging from elementary through high school, with additional opportunities for aviation career events.

“We couldn’t think of a better opportunity to celebrate our nation’s history and ensure that it will be carried forward for the youth of today and tomorrow,” said Airbase Leader Mark Richards.

Tickets and sponsorships will go on sale soon, and more details will be announced in the coming months. For current information, go to the events page at airbasegeorgia.org.

About the CAF Airbase Georgia

CAF Airbase Georgia, based at Atlanta Regional Airport -Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Ga., was founded in 1987. The Airbase is one of the largest units of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). The group maintains and flies seven vintage military aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, an FG-1D Corsair, an SBD Dauntless, an LT-6 Mosquito, a P-63A Kingcobra, a PT-19 Cornell and a T-34 Mentor. Under restoration are an N2S Stearman and P-47 Thunderbolt. The Airbase, composed of more than 300 volunteer members, is a founding partner of the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail launched in 2021. The Airbase is part of the CAF, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that relies on contributions of time and funds to conduct its mission. For more information, go to https://airbasegeorgia.org/.