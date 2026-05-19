Coweta County’s Live Election Results

Update 10:25 p.m.

Unofficial election results Tuesday night indicate the Coweta County Commission District 3 Republican primary is likely headed toward a runoff as precincts continue reporting results.

Current tallies show Dakota Hand Caldwell leading with just over 39% of the vote, while Tim Ryan followed with roughly 32%. George “Kett” Harper trailed behind the two candidates.

With one precinct still unclear in the latest tallies and no candidate currently projected to surpass the majority threshold required for nomination, the race appears likely to move to a runoff pending final unofficial totals.

The results remain unofficial until certified.

Updated 9:51 p.m.

Early and absentee vote totals in Coweta County continued to shape several contested local and statewide primary races Tuesday night, according to unofficial results posted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

As of the latest update, six of 24 precincts had reported in several statewide races, while one of six precincts had reported in the County Commission District 3 Republican race. The results remain unofficial and reflect only how Coweta County voters cast ballots.

In the Republican County Commission District 3 race, Dakota Hand Caldwell led with 788 votes, or 41.65%. Tim Ryan followed with 581 votes, or 30.71%, while George “Kett” Harper received 523 votes, or 27.64%.

On the Democratic side of the County Commission District 3 race, Render A. Godfrey previously led with 982 votes in early returns.

In the County Board of Education At-Large District 1 race, incumbent Larry D. Robertson led with 7,181 votes, or 50.26%. Patricia “Patsy” Kline received 2,457 votes, or 17.20%, Deborah “Dee” Mack earned 2,411 votes, or 16.88%, and April Arnold received 2,238 votes, or 15.66%.

Coweta County Republican voters favored Mike Collins in the U.S. Senate primary with 3,600 votes, or 38.37%. Derek Dooley followed with 3,293 votes, or 35.10%, while Earl L. “Buddy” Carter received 2,141 votes, or 22.82%. Jonathan “Jon” McColumn received 279 votes, and John F. Coyne III received 70 votes.

In Coweta County’s Republican gubernatorial primary results, Burt Jones narrowly led with 3,179 votes, or 33.27%. Rick Jackson followed closely with 3,171 votes, or 33.19%, while Brad Raffensperger received 1,796 votes, or 18.80%. Chris Carr earned 1,258 votes, or 13.17%.

Clark Dean received 58 votes, Gregg Kirkpatrick had 30 votes, Tom Williams received 27 votes and Ken Yasger earned 36 votes.

Coweta County Democratic voters favored Keisha Lance Bottoms in the gubernatorial primary with 3,584 votes, or 61.26%. Jason Esteves followed with 866 votes, or 14.80%, while Michael “Mike” Thurmond received 612 votes, or 10.46%. Geoff Duncan earned 543 votes, or 9.28%.

Derrick Jackson received 106 votes, Amanda Duffy earned 94 votes and Olu Brown received 45 votes.

The results remain unofficial until certified.

Early and absentee vote totals in Coweta County show several contested local and statewide primary races beginning to take shape Tuesday night, according to unofficial results posted by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

As of the latest update, zero of six precincts had reported election-day totals in several races, meaning the numbers currently reflect absentee and advance voting ballots only and remain unofficial.

In the Republican County Commission District 3 race, Dakota Hand Caldwell led with 626 votes, or 40.52%. Tim Ryan followed with 509 votes, or 32.94%, while George “Kett” Harper received 410 votes, or 26.54%.

On the Democratic side of the County Commission District 3 race, Render A. Godfrey received 982 votes.

In the County Board of Education At-Large District 1 race, incumbent Larry D. Robertson led with 5,719 votes, or 48.37%. Deborah “Dee” Mack received 2,111 votes, or 17.85%, Patricia “Patsy” Kline had 2,068 votes, or 17.49%, and April Arnold received 1,926 votes, or 16.29%.

Coweta County Republican voters favored Mike Collins in the U.S. Senate primary with 2,806 votes, or 38.09%. Derek Dooley followed with 2,511 votes, or 34.08%, while Earl L. “Buddy” Carter received 1,757 votes, or 23.85%. Jonathan “Jon” McColumn received 231 votes, and John F. Coyne III received 62 votes.

In Coweta County’s Republican gubernatorial primary results, Rick Jackson led with 2,609 votes, or 34.78%. Burt Jones followed with 2,401 votes, or 32.01%, while Brad Raffensperger received 1,470 votes, or 19.60%. Chris Carr earned 911 votes. Clark Dean, Gregg Kirkpatrick, Tom Williams and Ken Yasger each remained below 1%.

Coweta County Democratic voters favored Keisha Lance Bottoms in the gubernatorial primary with 3,244 votes, or 61.66%. Jason Esteves followed with 749 votes, or 14.24%, while Michael “Mike” Thurmond received 564 votes and Geoff Duncan had 498 votes. Derrick Jackson earned 88 votes, Amanda Duffy received 81 votes and Olu Brown had 37 votes.

The results remain unofficial until certified.