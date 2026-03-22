Fayette Fling Brings Community Together to Support Local Schools

Food, wine, music and a hangar full of neighbors will come together April 24 as the 3rd Annual Fayette Fling returns to the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City, all in support of Fayette County teachers and students.

Hosted by the Fayette County Education Foundation, the casual Friday evening event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and has quickly become the foundation’s signature fundraiser.

“This is a fun, casual night that brings parents, teachers and community members together to celebrate public education in Fayette County,” said Emily Winkle, a member of the Fayette Fling planning committee. “Guests enjoy great food and wine from local partners in a really unique setting.”

Held inside the historic open hangars at Airbase Georgia, the evening will feature food from local restaurants, beer and wine, music, raffle packages, and both live and silent auctions.

Organizers say the relaxed atmosphere is intentional. “We wanted it to be easy and welcoming,” Winkle said. “You can come in jeans or a sundress, enjoy the evening, and know you are supporting something that truly matters in our community.”

Bridging the Funding Gap

Behind the fun atmosphere is an important mission.

The Fayette County Education Foundation works to support Fayette County Public Schools by funding opportunities that fall outside traditional school budgets.

“We help bridge the gap between what traditional funding provides and what teachers and students need to create meaningful learning experiences,” Winkle said.

Teachers across the district can apply for classroom innovation grants that fund creative projects and learning tools.

The foundation also supports educators through continuing education scholarships. Last year alone, the foundation awarded $25,000 in scholarships to teachers and paraprofessionals pursuing additional certifications and advanced degrees.

In addition, the organization maintains emergency assistance funds that help students facing unexpected hardships.

“If a family experiences something like a house fire or a sudden crisis, the foundation can help make sure students still have the basics they need to come to school ready to learn,” Winkle said.

A Wish Wall with Immediate Impact

One of the most popular features of the Fayette Fling is the “Wish Wall,” where teachers submit specific classroom needs and attendees can fund those requests during the event.

Items might include classroom book sets, flexible seating, or learning tools that help students engage in new ways.

Guests simply select a request, scan it, and fund it on the spot. The foundation then provides the funds directly to the school so the items can be purchased and used in the classroom.

“It’s a really powerful moment,” Winkle said. “People often recognize a teacher or a school they know and immediately decide they want to help.”

Supporting Early Learning

Another growing focus for the foundation is early childhood readiness.

Educators are increasingly seeing students arrive in kindergarten without some of the basic developmental skills needed for school success.

To help address this challenge, the foundation has supported local organizations such as Building Brains From the Beginning, which focuses on helping parents support early childhood development from birth through age five.

The foundation has also provided books to families over the summer to encourage reading at home.

A Night that Makes a Real Difference

Winkle said the Fayette Fling was created with one goal in mind: raising meaningful resources to support local schools.

“The Fling gives our community a chance to come together and invest directly in the teachers and students who make our schools so special,” she said.

The evening includes a live auction featuring popular items such as a wagon of wine and a barrel of bourbon, along with raffle and silent auction packages.

Sponsorship opportunities range from $500 to $5,000, and organizers are currently seeking additional raffle and silent auction donations. Items such as vacation rentals, sports tickets, dining experiences, fitness packages, and unique wine or bourbon collections are especially popular.

“Our school system is one of the things that makes Fayette County such a great place to live,” Winkle said. “Supporting our teachers and students is an investment in the entire community.”

The Fayette Fling takes place Friday, April 24 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia, located at 1200 Echo Court in Peachtree City.

For sponsorship or donation information, contact Michelle Bragassa at 770 862 4570 or email [email protected].

Tickets and event details are available at:

www.fcboe.org/fcef