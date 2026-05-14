Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary Welcomes Black Bear and Kinkajou

Community Nonprofit Also Announces Favorable Resolution of Recent Legal Matters

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. – May 12, 2026 – A black bear from North Georgia and a seldom-seen kinkajou are now settling into their new homes at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary.

The Georgia native five-year-old bear Yonah arrived April 10 from her initial rescue sanctuary, Chestatee Wildlife Preserve in Dahlonega, Ga., accompanied by JuJu, a kinkajou, which is a nocturnal mammal native to Central and South America.

The black bear and kinkajou arrived at Noah’s Ark nine months after the sanctuary adopted another black bear named Claire and two tundra wolves, named Pete and Boaz, each in need of a new home when their Minnesota-based sanctuary of many years recently decided to close its doors. The initial trio of animals arrived at Noah’s Ark on June 28.

“This is a win for JuJu and Yonah, and a win for visitors to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, which is steadfastly focused on future growth,” said Lisette George, executive director of Noah’s Ark. “Two new bears arriving in nine months keeps us busy and energized.

“We appreciate that Chestatee Wildlife Preserve’s team recognized that Noah’s Ark is ready to welcome JuJu and Yonah and provide the care they need,” George added.

George also provided updates on recent challenges reported about Noah’s Ark.

“We’re grateful to share that all legal disputes involving Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary have been resolved in our favor,” said George. “The following is a statement from the individuals associated with the legal actions against Noah’s Ark.”

Each of our lawsuits against Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been dismissed. We commend the new leadership of Noah’s Ark and their ongoing work providing safe shelter and caregiving to all the beloved animals who call Noah’s Ark their home. We encourage the community in Henry County and beyond to support Noah’s Ark through visits, volunteering, and donations. Our litigation against Noah’s Ark is now over. We will not be making any further comments.

“As we look ahead, our mission remains strong: rescue, restore and provide a better life for every animal in our care,” added George. “We thank our visitors, donors, volunteers and the community for their support.”

Though now transitioning to Noah’s Ark in the sanctuary’s primate center, JuJu resides in the Noah’s Ark Welcome Center with another longtime kinkajou resident, Mama, who arrived in 2012. Both kinkajous are seldom seen by visitors as they are strictly nocturnal, emerging from rest only after dark.

Yonah resides in the enclosure that was previously the home for three iconic cubs rescued from the captivity of a drug dealer. Nicknamed the “BLT” (bear, lion and tiger), the animal trio famously arrived at Noah’s Ark and thrived at the sanctuary for many years. The longest surviving BLT resident, Baloo the bear, lived to age 23 and was memorialized in spring 2025.

The enclosure now home to Yonah—rescued in 2021 in north Georgia when their mother was poisoned—is among the first wildlife areas viewed by Noah’s Ark visitors, adjacent to the recently opened Tortoise Bluff sulcata tortoise enclosure and the aviaries that are home to numerous exotic birds.

Noah’s Ark will host several upcoming events including the next Critter Fun Day on June 13. For more details visit the upcoming events section at Noahs-Ark.org.

George joined the organization in Nov. 2024 following a career including 16 years with the award-winning Bronx Zoo’s field conservation, animal husbandry and specialty work with birds, reptiles and mammals, as well as affiliations with the Turtle Survival Alliance and Wildlife Kids Club International (WKCI). George’s local experience includes work as a contractor and creative collaborator, designing and fabricating portions of Zoo Atlanta’s Scaly Slimy Spectacular alongside other animal professionals.

“The Noah’s Ark mission is only possible through support of volunteers who give their time and generous contributors who donate funds or other resources to Noah’s Ark,” said George. “We offer an array of ways to give and appreciate any and all contributions in support of the animals and our mission.”

To donate time, please visit the Noah’s Ark volunteer page to register. To contribute funds through direct donations or to help fulfill a Noah’s Ark wish list request, please visit the help page for more details.

Weather permitting, during the autumn Noah’s Ark welcomes visitors most Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is free. Adult admission is $15 with child, military and senior tickets $10. Visitors are encouraged to use comfortable walking shoes or equipment to explore the varied terrain of the sanctuary grounds. In spring 2026, Discover Atlanta named Noah’s Ark among Metro Atlanta’s best places for a budget-friendly date.

About Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary

Founded as a nonprofit in 1990, Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary offers refuge and lifelong care to abused, neglected and exploited animals. The 121-acre sanctuary in Locust Grove, Ga., provides a natural habitat for many exotic and endangered animals and a forever home to native wildlife in need of specialized care through nutrition, medical support and enrichment. Open to visitors, the organization also provides awareness and animal advocacy through education programs. Noah’s Ark welcomes visitors most Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. The organization maintains a Platinum Seal of Transparency via Guidestar’s third-party nonprofit Candid rating system. To learn more, donate or secure tickets, visit