Harps Crossing Christian Academy to Host 3rd Annual Gala

Harps Crossing Christian Academy in Fayetteville will host its 3rd Annual Gala on Thursday, April 30 at Trilith Live in Fayetteville. The silent auction will begin at 5:30pm and dinner and program start at 7:00pm. All proceeds benefit the operating costs of the Academy.

Special Guest speaker is Alex Kendrick. He directed and co-wrote the movies OVERCOMER, WAR ROOM, COURAGEOUS, FIREPROOF, FACING THE GIANTS, and FLYWHEEL.

Along with his brother Stephen, Alex co-wrote the New York Times bestselling books The Love Dare, The Resolution for Men, and The Battle Plan for Prayer and the new discipleship tool DEVOTED TO JESUS. Alex and his wife, Christina, live in Albany, Ga. with their six children and are active members at Sherwood Church.

To purchase a ticket, sponsor the event, make a silent auction donation, or learn more about the gala, visit HCCA 3rd Annual Gala | ClickBid Mobile Bidding.

Harp’s Crossing Christian Academy is a fully accredited Christian School which currently serves infants through 10th grade and will expand to 11th grade next school year. Infants through Pre-K 4 are located at the Harps Crossing Baptist Church campus. Kindergarten through 10th grade is located on the Main Campus on GA Highway 85 south building. (previously the Christ’s Church at Whitewater property).

Harps Crossing Baptist Church started their preschool over 30 years ago, serving babies to Pre-K 4. During the 2018/19 school year, they added Kindergarten and ultimately expanded to 5th grade in 2020/21, with plans to add a grade each year.

HCCA’s mission is to provide quality, affordable education in a Christian environment while supporting families in the important task of child rearing. By integrating the Gospel, academics, and a loving environment, students at HCCA develop holistically and flourish as they learn the Truth of God while preparing for their future. Their vision is to walk alongside families and offer support as they raise the next generation who will boldly stand for Christ in all aspects of life because each child is a treasure of God.

To learn more about HCCA, visit https://hccalions.com.