Midwest Food Bank Georgia Hosts Miles for Midwest 5K in May

Midwest Food Bank Georgia is inviting the community to lace up and take part in the Miles for Midwest 5K on Saturday, May 9, in Peachtree City to help fight food insecurity across the state.

Event details:

The race will begin at the Midwest Food Bank facility in Peachtree City and follow a scenic route along the city’s cart paths. The certified course will be electronically timed and also serves as a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. A virtual run or walk option is available for those unable to attend in person.

The family-friendly event will include Zumba warm-ups, the TCBY bus, and a double-lane water slide for participants after the race.

Registration is $45, with a $5 discount available for participants under age 18. Race-day registration increases to $50 for adults and $45 for youth. Participants who register by April 28 are guaranteed a race shirt.

How to participate:

Residents can register online at: https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/PeachtreeCity/MilesforMidwest5k

Sponsorship opportunities are also available through April 28. More information can be found at: https://midwestfoodbank.org/blogs/gapmfm5k/

Race course volunteers are still needed to direct and cheer on participants. Those interested can email [email protected] for details.

Due to liability restrictions, strollers, wheelchairs, bikes, and dogs are not permitted on the course.

Mission and impact:

Midwest Food Bank Georgia works to alleviate hunger and malnutrition by rescuing food and distributing it to nonprofit partners serving those in need. The organization supports more than 250 partner agencies and reaches over 260,700 people annually.

In 2025, the organization distributed more than $38 million worth of food at no cost, supported by more than 4,100 volunteers. Proceeds from the 5K will help fund the procurement and distribution of donated food, with a goal of exceeding $41 million in food value distributed in 2026.

Organizers note that every $1 raised allows Midwest Food Bank Georgia to provide $30 worth of food to the community.

Community support:

The event is made possible through local sponsorships, including Chick-fil-A, Cooper Lighting Solutions, and QTS. Additional support comes from community partners such as The Tonya Jones Group.

Call to action:

Organizers encourage runners, walkers, and families of all experience levels to participate, noting the event offers a way to stay active while supporting neighbors facing food insecurity