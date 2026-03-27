Prom Closet gets FCHS students dressed for big night

Fayette County High is still beaming over the success of the 1st Annual Prom Closet, a community-driven initiative designed to ensure every student had access to beautiful, affordable formal wear for this year’s prom.

The event was made possible through the generosity of the FCHS staff and vital partnerships with local businesses. To kick off the initiative, school faculty and staff donated a variety of jewelry and gently-used dresses, which were provided to students completely free of charge.

FCHS partnered with Found Fortunes, a local Fayetteville business. Owners Tim and Bonnie Pope provided a massive selection of brand-new dresses, with original tags still attached, for students to purchase at the deeply discounted price of just $10. To ensure the event was accessible to all families, FCHS offered parents and students the flexibility to schedule private appointments to view and try on dresses, accommodating busy work and school schedules.

The school also teamed up with the Men’s Wearhouse located in the Fayetteville Pavilion. Amber Dawood from Men’s Wearhouse visited the campus to assist with on-site style consultations. They also donated a couple of full rentals to deserving seniors, ensuring that no barriers would stand in the way of their milestone night. Additionally, they hosted a special “FCHS Spirit Day” at their store, offering students exclusive discounts on suit and tuxedo rentals and purchases.

“This type of community partnership is absolutely necessary. We want our students to focus on making memories and feeling confident on their big night, rather than worrying about the high costs often associated with formal wear,” said Angela Kemp with FCHS. “We are incredibly grateful for the support of our staff and local business leaders who stepped up to make this a reality.”

Fayette County High School extends a special thank you to Amber Dawood with Men’s Wearhouse and Tim and Bonnie Pope with Found Fortunes for their dedication to the students and their commitment to the Fayetteville community.

“The FCHS Prom Closet serves as a testament to what can be achieved when local schools and businesses work together to support the next generation,” said Kemp.