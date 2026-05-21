Fayette Forward Announces the Winning  Name for Countywide Path System

The Citizen
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Fayette Forward Announces the Winning  Name for Countywide Path System

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 274 | Comments 0

We’re excited to introduce ConnectFayette — a countywide initiative designed to bring our  communities closer together through a connected system of multi-use paths. 

“This great county has been fortunate enough to have decades of leaders with a vision to give us a  foundation of approximately 140 miles of multi-use paths. We now want to take that foundation and  create a system where most of our population can be connected,” says Eric Dial, Executive Director  at Fayette Forward, “we’re encouraged to see that our current leaders and residents support the  same vision”. 

Fayette Forward conducted a community survey last month. The survey invited residents to choose  from three proposed names for the path system and received more than 700 votes. ConnectFayette  emerged as the top choice, reflecting strong community support for a more unified and connected  future across Fayette County.  

“At Fayette Forward, we are trying to connect Fayette County as a whole, not only through the  ConnectFayette path system, but through overall quality of life initiatives. The community voted and  ConnectFayette was the clear winner”, says Caroline Creel, Assistant Executive Director at Fayette  Forward.  

The naming of ConnectFayette marks another step in Fayette Forward’s effort to build on the  county’s extensive path network and strengthen connectivity between communities throughout the  county. 

After the name was chosen, Fayette Forward partnered with local consultant Katie Quattlebaum of  Elevating Missions Consulting, to design a logo. 

“This is more than just a logo”, says Quattlebaum, “this identity reflects what makes Fayette County  special. Each color represents one of our communities — distinct, but stronger together. The  flowing lines symbolize movement, connection, and the many ways people will experience Fayette,  whether walking, biking, or simply enjoying the outdoors. ConnectFayette builds on what we  already do so well — creating a place where people can live, work, and explore with ease.” 

Create Your Story. Find Your Path. 

This is just the beginning, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.

The Citizen

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