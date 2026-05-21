Fayette Forward Announces the Winning  Name for Countywide Path System

We’re excited to introduce ConnectFayette — a countywide initiative designed to bring our communities closer together through a connected system of multi-use paths.

“This great county has been fortunate enough to have decades of leaders with a vision to give us a foundation of approximately 140 miles of multi-use paths. We now want to take that foundation and create a system where most of our population can be connected,” says Eric Dial, Executive Director at Fayette Forward, “we’re encouraged to see that our current leaders and residents support the same vision”.

Fayette Forward conducted a community survey last month. The survey invited residents to choose from three proposed names for the path system and received more than 700 votes. ConnectFayette emerged as the top choice, reflecting strong community support for a more unified and connected future across Fayette County.

“At Fayette Forward, we are trying to connect Fayette County as a whole, not only through the ConnectFayette path system, but through overall quality of life initiatives. The community voted and ConnectFayette was the clear winner”, says Caroline Creel, Assistant Executive Director at Fayette Forward.

The naming of ConnectFayette marks another step in Fayette Forward’s effort to build on the county’s extensive path network and strengthen connectivity between communities throughout the county.

After the name was chosen, Fayette Forward partnered with local consultant Katie Quattlebaum of Elevating Missions Consulting, to design a logo.

“This is more than just a logo”, says Quattlebaum, “this identity reflects what makes Fayette County special. Each color represents one of our communities — distinct, but stronger together. The flowing lines symbolize movement, connection, and the many ways people will experience Fayette, whether walking, biking, or simply enjoying the outdoors. ConnectFayette builds on what we already do so well — creating a place where people can live, work, and explore with ease.”

Create Your Story. Find Your Path.

This is just the beginning, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.