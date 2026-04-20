Peachtree City Clarifies Kedron Pool Plans Amid Social Media Confusion

Peachtree City officials are working to correct misinformation circulating online about the Kedron pool, emphasizing that permanent closure is not under consideration as the city evaluates major renovations to the facility.

“There has been no discussion about permanently closing the pool, and permanent closure is not under consideration,” city officials wrote in an April 17 letter from the Office of the City Manager.

Misinformation sparks community concern

Recent emails and social media posts raised alarm among residents, prompting city leaders to address what they describe as confusion about the project’s scope and intent.

Mayor Kim Learnard said those concerns appear to stem from misunderstandings about the condition of the facility and what upgrades may require.

“There is quite a bit of misinformation about the future of our Kedron swimming pool,” Learnard said.

Aging pool requires major upgrades

City officials say the nearly 30-year-old facility needs significant repairs to remain operational long-term.

“The pool is nearly 30 years old and requires substantial work to its concrete, tile, piping, and electrical systems,” the city’s letter states.

Learnard echoed that assessment.

“It’s time for a big upgrade. We need new concrete, new tile, new electrical, new piping,” she said.

The aging inflatable “bubble” used to enclose the pool during colder months has also reached the end of its life.

“The Kedron bubble has seen its final days. It’s gone and it’s not coming back,” Learnard said.

Options include new enclosure

City staff and council have been evaluating multiple options, including leaving the pool open-air or constructing a new structure over it.

To inform that decision, officials visited facilities in Jefferson and Chamblee and asked an architect to develop a design using a sprung structure system.

“We came back and asked the architect to give us a design for a sprung structure to go over both pools,” Learnard said.

According to the city’s letter, the full project could take about 12 months and cost roughly $7 million, including about $1.5 million for a proposed enclosure.

Temporary closure likely during construction

While no final decision has been made, Learnard said the scope of the work would require the pool to close during construction.

“It will be closed for a year. It will be closed. We will miss a season,” she said.

The city’s letter notes that “temporary closure during construction will be carefully considered,” as officials weigh the impact on residents.

Learnard said the nature of the renovations makes keeping the facility open unrealistic.

“You can’t do the plumbing and the wiring and build a structure over it while you keep it open,” she said.

Limited alternatives heighten concern

The potential closure would affect swim teams and residents who rely on Kedron as the city’s primary aquatic facility.

“I only have that one pool to give,” Learnard said. “If I had another pool to give our swimmers, I would give it to them, but I don’t.”

Peachtree City’s only other public option, Glenloch pool, is a smaller seasonal facility.

“The only other thing we have is Glenloch, and that’s a very small summer outdoor recreational pool,” she said.

Long-term vision for aquatics

Looking beyond the current project, Learnard said she hopes the discussion could lead to broader investment in aquatic facilities across the region.

“In the future, I would hope that Peachtree City can partner with our sister cities and the county and local industries to be able to fund a public-private partnership for a community center,” she said.

That concept could include expanded amenities.

“A full 50 meter pool and a secondary pool for lessons and classes, as well as additional classrooms that we need for our seniors, and maybe even a teen center in there somewhere,” Learnard said.

What comes next

City council is expected to discuss the project in the coming weeks, with any final decision to be made at a public meeting.

Officials said they will continue to share updates as plans develop.

“We understand how important the pool is to our community,” the city wrote. “The city is committed to keeping residents informed and minimizing disruption as much as possible.”