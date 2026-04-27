A Year in the Making: Southern Conservation Trust and City of Fayetteville Partner to Preserve Native Orchids

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, April 21, 2026 – What began with the discovery of native Pink Lady’s Slipper orchids in 2023 has grown into a multi-year conservation effort, one that now serves as a powerful example of how thoughtful development and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.

As plans move forward for the City Center Parkway in Fayetteville, a population of rare Pink Lady’s Slipper orchids was discovered growing within the pine understory of a 38.5-acre tract along Grady Avenue, largely hidden from public view. While not federally endangered, these native orchids are increasingly uncommon and highly sensitive to their environment. They are also protected under Georgia law and classified as a species of concern, meaning it is illegal to remove them without proper authorization, making their presence both special and vulnerable.

Rather than allowing the plants to be lost as a result of development and construction, the Southern Conservation Trust (SCT) saw an opportunity.

In May 2025, SCT approached City officials with a proposal to relocate the orchids to a nearby SCT-owned private preserve. With the City’s approval, SCT’s Director of Parks & Planning and members of its Conservation Team carried out the effort, ensuring the relocation was done responsibly and with the greatest chance of success.

Over the following year, plans were refined, permits were secured, and timing was carefully aligned with the orchids’ natural growth cycle. With advisory input from members of the Georgia Plant Conservation Alliance, including experts from the Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, SCT’s Conservation Team began the delicate process of transplanting the orchids in early spring 2026, carefully relocating more than 100 individual plants with intact root systems to a safeguarded habitat at a nearby SCT-owned private preserve, where another population of Pink Lady’s Slippers already exists and thrives naturally.

The work required precision, patience, and teamwork, as transplanting these orchids is notoriously difficult, even under ideal circumstances, and should only be undertaken with proper expertise and authorization. Each plant was carefully cataloged, tracked, and replanted under conditions designed to mirror its original environment, with close attention to growth stage and long-term viability. Early signs are encouraging, with many of the transplants already showing resilience following the move.

“This project is a testament to what’s possible when a community values both progress and preservation,” said Chris Doane, President & CEO of the Southern Conservation Trust. “The City of Fayetteville has been an outstanding partner throughout this entire process. Their willingness to support conservation efforts, while continuing to invest in meaningful improvements like the City Center Parkway, speaks volumes about their vision for the future.”

The City Center Parkway project represents an exciting step forward for Fayetteville, enhancing connectivity and supporting the city’s continued development. It also reflects a broader emphasis on expanding green space and trail connectivity across the region. At the same time, the orchid relocation demonstrates how progress can be paired with intentional conservation, ensuring that the natural character of the community remains intact.

This is not the first time SCT and the City have worked together to support local natural assets, and it likely won’t be the last. SCT also manages The Ridge Nature Area, a City-owned property, working closely with Fayetteville to ensure it remains a valuable resource for the community. As Fayetteville continues to evolve, partnerships like this demonstrate that conservation doesn’t have to compete with development; it can be part of the story.

Support Conservation in Fayette County

The Southern Conservation Trust continues to elevate nature through exceptional stewardship, protecting land, preserving wildlife habitat, and expanding access to the outdoors. Through its Fayette Environmental Education Center, SCT also provides hands-on environmental education experiences that connect people of all ages to the natural world and inspire the next generation of conservationists.

Efforts like this are made possible through community support. To support SCT’s mission and initiatives, please consider becoming a member by visiting www.sctlandtrust.org/memberships