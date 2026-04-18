Fayette County Accountability Court Announces Grand Opening of Fayette Treatment Services

Fayette County, GA – Judge Jason B. Thompson and the Fayette County Accountability Court team are proud to announce the grand opening of Fayette Treatment Services, a dedicated space created specifically to serve participants in the Fayette County Accountability Courts.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on May 1st at 2:00 PM, and community members, partners, and stakeholders are invited to attend and celebrate this important milestone.

Fayette Treatment Services will serve as the central location for both group and individual therapy, providing a supportive and structured environment where participants can focus on recovery, accountability, and personal growth. More than just a treatment facility, the space has been thoughtfully designed to give participants a sense of ownership and pride, offering a place they can call their own as they work toward building healthier, more stable futures.

The facility will initially provide treatment services for participants in county programs, with plans to expand services in the future to further meet the needs of the community.

The event will include a brief program, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and an opportunity for guests to tour the new space.

Event Details:

What: Grand Opening of Fayette Treatment Services

When: May 1st, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Where: 300 Lee St, Fayetteville, GA

Fayette County Accountability Court remains committed to reducing recidivism, supporting recovery, and improving outcomes for individuals and families through innovative, collaborative approaches.

For more information, please contact:

Jourdan Crawford

Accountability Court Coordinator

770-716-4328

[email protected]