Spray Pad at Fayetteville City Center Park Opens May 2

Fayetteville, Georgia (April 27, 2026) The popular spray pad at Fayetteville’s City Center Park is scheduled to open for the 2026 season on Saturday, May 2. It will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through May.

The spray pad will be open on Memorial Day Monday, May 25, and then it will be open Tuesdays through Sundays for the rest of May through August, closing on Mondays for routine maintenance. It will be open on Labor Day Monday, September 7, then it will be closed for the season. Regular operating hours on all open days are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is no charge to enjoy the spray pad, which is only one of City Center Park’s welcoming attractions. Other features include a new all-ages playground installed in 2025 along with a toddler playground, dog park, great lawn, walking trails, adjacent restaurants, and more. City Center Park guests are welcome to enjoy the many seating and gathering spaces.

For more information on City of Fayetteville parks, including usage rules, visit www.fayetteville-ga.gov/parks.