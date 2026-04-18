Fayetteville Seeks Steering Committee Members for the 2027 Comprehensive Plan

Fayetteville, Georgia (April 17, 2026) The City of Fayetteville is looking for active members of the community to help shape the city’s future by serving on the 2027 Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. All areas of the community will be represented on the committee, including residents, artists, business owners and managers, non-profit organization leaders, and more.

Required by Georgia law, cities create a new Comprehensive Plan every 10 years. Updates are made after five years. The Comprehensive Plan serves as a city’s 20-year growth and development forecast. It is used to guide decisions on zoning and land use changes, capital improvement projects, economic development initiatives, funding priorities, and more.

While the whole community will have opportunities to provide input and feedback on the plan, the Steering Committee will help oversee the whole process, and they will meet on a regular basis between May 2026 and June 2027 to work on the project.

“We can’t overstate how important the City’s Comprehensive Plan is,” said Planning & Zoning Director Julie Brown. “We appreciate those who have already expressed an interest in serving on the Steering Committee, and we look forward to receiving more applications in the next several days.”

To learn more about the 2027 Comprehensive Plan and the Steering Committee opportunity, and to submit your application, visit www.fayetteville-ga.gov/ComprehensivePlan.