Summit Family YMCA to Host 7th Annual Veterans’ Expo May 21

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Summit Family YMCA will host its seventh annual Veterans’ Expo on Thursday, May 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. to honor the nation’s heroes for their service and sacrifice. Held during National Military Appreciation Month, the free event at the Summit Family YMCA will bring together veterans, active-duty military members, caregivers and their families for an afternoon focused on connection, recognition and support.

The Veterans’ Expo will feature expansive access to more than 60 community resources and support services, including health and wellness providers, veteran-serving organizations, educational and career opportunities and benefits assistance. Attendees can also enjoy complimentary meals, family-friendly activities, giveaways and opportunities to connect with fellow members of the military community.

“This event is one of the many ways we honor the sacrifices of those who have served our country,” said Taña Montaño-Lee, community impact support coordinator of the Summit Family YMCA. “We’re proud to create a space where veterans, active-duty military and their families can access valuable resources, build community and feel the appreciation they deserve.”

Proceeds and support from the event will benefit the YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign, which funds free memberships for local veterans and provides services to families in need throughout the community.

To register, donate or volunteer, visit ymcaatlanta.org/events/summit-vet-expo

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About the YMCA of Metro Atlanta

For more than 165 years, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been impacting lives and strengthening communities. As Atlanta has grown, the Y has also evolved to meet the changing needs of our community. Well-thought-out planning, while engaging stakeholders at various levels, provides a backdrop for sustainable change and positive impact at the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. By providing impactful services and support networks, and building bridges between people from all backgrounds, the Y has maintained its relevance, helping to create stronger, more cohesive communities for all. ymcaatlanta.org/

Media Contact: David Blumenthal, 678-358-0196,[email protected]