Citizen of the Week: Dr. Heather Allen Brings Research on Teacher Burnout to the Classroom

Dr. Heather Allen is a first-year marketing teacher at Sandy Creek High School who is already working to address a growing issue in education: teacher burnout.

Allen, who recently earned her PhD in psychology with a focus on teacher burnout from Keiser University, entered the classroom after years in the business and technology sector. Now, she is combining research and real-world experience to better understand what teachers face—and how to support them.

“Teachers feel like they have to pour from an empty cup, if you will,” Allen said. “And right now, too many of them are running on empty.”

Her research, conducted through her doctoral program, surveyed more than 150 teachers across the United States. The findings pointed to a consistent set of stressors: administrative demands, student behavior challenges, low salaries, and the increasing presence of technology such as cell phones in the classroom.

“These are the top stressors that these teachers that were surveyed provided,” Allen said. “They shared that they don’t feel they have the right support.”

Allen said the intensity of the profession often goes unrecognized. “Teachers are part of the top three stressful jobs in the U.S.,” she said, noting comparisons to law enforcement and healthcare. “A lot of people don’t realize this.”

Now teaching in Fayette County, Allen said she understands both the rewards and the pressures of the job. “I actually love it,” she said. “I understand why people teach… but I also see why they’re stressed, why there’s burnout.”

One of the most striking findings from her research involves the role of environment and mindfulness. Teachers who had opportunities for breaks, movement, or simple mental resets reported lower levels of burnout.

“Teachers that practice mindfulness… they actually reported less burnout,” Allen said. “That was a key takeaway.”

For Allen, mindfulness goes beyond meditation or breathing exercises. It includes access to supportive environments—something she believes is often missing in schools today.

“A lot of teachers just sit at their desk and eat alone,” she said. “There’s no congregation, there’s no talking, there’s no networking. They don’t have the time, and we don’t have environments to support that.”

At Sandy Creek High School, Allen is already working to change that. With support from school leadership, she is developing a proposal for an outdoor classroom and teacher space—an area that could be used for both instruction and teacher breaks.

“There’s a space in Sandy Creek right now… and I thought, what if we did an outdoor classroom?” she said. “Got some picnic tables, some nice sails for sun shade, maybe an outdoor whiteboard… and we can all just rotate and use it.”

The idea, she said, is simple—but potentially impactful.

“It’s the little things that’ll make a big difference,” Allen said.

Allen has received initial approval from her principal to pursue the project and is now seeking funding to bring it to life. Her long-term plan includes measuring the impact of the space through continued research.

“I’m going to pre-survey the school… and then post-survey them,” she said. “Let’s see if we have something.”

Beyond her classroom, Allen hopes to expand her work across Fayette County and potentially beyond.

“My main goal is to advocate for teachers… and find ways to support them outside of what their standard is,” she said.

She also sees a broader impact on students.

“Our kids win when you get happier teachers,” Allen said. “This is huge. It’s like a domino effect of positive impact on all levels.”

Allen’s path to education was not traditional. After years working in marketing for companies including IBM and startups, she decided to step into teaching to better understand the profession firsthand.

“I really wanted to live the life, fill the boots,” she said.

After years in marketing for companies including IBM and startups, Allen now teaches three levels of marketing courses, from introductory principles to entrepreneurship and a student-run school store.

Looking ahead, Allen said she is interested in leadership roles where she can influence policy and broader change.

“I think I would thrive where I can make change,” she said. “That might be board level, or that might be even going into politics.”

For now, her focus remains on her students, her colleagues, and building momentum for small changes that could lead to larger transformation.

“Someone’s got to do it,” Allen said. “You’ve got to get somebody passionate about it.”

Call to Action

Allen is currently seeking community support to fund the proposed outdoor classroom and teacher space at Sandy Creek High School. Donations will go directly toward creating a functional, restorative environment for teachers and students.

Do you know a Citizen like Heather Allen? We’d love for you to nominate them for a future Citizen of the Week.

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Each week, one honoree is celebrated in The Citizen, giving us all a chance to recognize the people who enrich our community with their character and care.