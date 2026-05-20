Rabid Raccoon Found in Fayetteville; Public Urged to Ensure Pet Vaccinations

Fayetteville, GA – A rabid racoon found on Friendship Church Road (Brooks) has tested positive for rabies, prompting local authorities to issue a public alert. The racoon attacked dogs and was picked up on Friday, May 15. Residents are strongly advised to ensure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

The Fayette County ordinance, as well as Georgia State law, mandate that all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies annually. This measure is crucial for protecting both pets and the community from this potentially fatal disease.

Fayette County Animal Control wants the public to know that while rabies is rare, it does occur in the wildlife population. Residents are encouraged to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their animals.

Living harmoniously with native wildlife is generally possible. Most wild animals pose no threat and should be left undisturbed in their natural habitats. However, residents should exercise caution and contact Fayette County Animal Control if they observe an animal exhibiting signs of illness, such as disorientation, excessive drooling, or aggression.

Pet owners can obtain rabies vaccinations for their animals from any licensed veterinarian.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) provides valuable information on coexisting with native wildlife. Residents are encouraged to visit the DNR website for further guidance: https://gadnr.org/

Key Points:

A rabid racoon was found on Friendship Church Road (Brooks).

All dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies annually, as required by local and state laws.

Contact Animal Control if you see a wild animal behaving strangely.

Consult a veterinarian for pet rabies vaccinations.

Visit the Georgia DNR website for information on living with wildlife.

Contact: Fayette County Animal Control 770-631-7210