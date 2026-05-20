Trilith LIVE to Host ‘Celebrating America’ by Atlanta Pops Orchestra July 3

Grammy Award-winning vocalist David Phelps to perform as guest artist

Fayetteville, Ga. (May 12, 2026) — Trilith LIVE invites metro Atlantans to ring in America’s 250th birthday with the Atlanta Pops Orchestra’s “Celebrating America” on Friday, July 3 at 7 p.m. The performance, sponsored by Butler Lexus of South Atlanta, will include sweeping orchestrations, uplifting surprises and beloved patriotic anthems featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist David Phelps.

David Phelps, widely regarded as one of today’s most extraordinary vocalists, will showcase his remarkable range as audiences rise to their feet for an unforgettable evening of inspirational and patriotic favorites, including stunning renditions of “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America,” and more. The Atlanta Pops Orchestra brings music to life with instrumentation that blends the four sections of a classical orchestra — strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion — with a rhythm section featuring piano, bass, and drums. A premier provider of live orchestral programming in Georgia and the Southeast, the Atlanta Pops inspires and excites audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

“The combination of David Phelps’ remarkable vocal range and the orchestra’s exceptional musical talent promises an unforgettable evening,” said Matt McClain, general manager of Trilith LIVE. “We invite the community to join us in celebrating the spirit, ingenuity and enduring pride that define the United States of America.”

The concert is part of America 250, a nationwide initiative to create the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history, with communities across the country gathering for concerts, festivals, and major events July 3 and 4 for Independence Day.

Presented by Butler Lexus of South Atlanta, Trilith LIVE’s newest event sponsor, visitors who complete a test drive at the dealership may receive complimentary tickets to select performances, including “Celebrating America.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m.and are available at Ticketmaster or Trilith LIVE’s box office. A special meet and greet with David Phelps will also be available as an add on.

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About Trilith LIVE

Trilith LIVE is a 530,000-square-foot live entertainment complex built for concerts, performing arts, rehearsals, live-audience productions, conventions, corporate events, banquets and more. The venue features a 2,800-seat theater; two 25,000-square-foot sound stages; multiple insert stages; a luxury cinema; production suites; meeting rooms; and 150,000 square feet of creative office and support space. Trilith LIVE is located in The Town at Trilith, a 235-acre, master-planned residential and mixed-use community in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Media Contact: Ryan Rogers, [email protected], 678-467-9297