Historical Marker to Honor Dr. John Henry Jordan in Newnan

A new Georgia historical marker honoring pioneering African-American physician Dr. John Henry Jordan will be dedicated Saturday, May 16, at the site of his former hospital on Pinson Street in Newnan.

The marker, presented by the Georgia Historical Society and the Coweta County African American Heritage Museum, recognizes Jordan’s role as a trailblazing Black physician who established Coweta County’s first known private hospital serving African-American patients during the era of segregation.

The public dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at 59 Pinson Street in Newnan, where Jordan’s hospital once stood. Organizers said the marker commemorates both his medical contributions and his lasting impact on healthcare access for Black residents in Coweta County.

According to event organizers, Jordan provided critical medical care to African-American patients at a time when segregation often limited or denied access to hospitals and physicians. His work helped fill a vital gap in public health services for the local Black community in the early 1900s.

The marker installation is part of the Georgia Historical Society’s statewide historical marker program, which highlights significant people, places, and events in Georgia history.

Additional parking for the ceremony will be available at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, located at 54 Pinson Street. Street parking near the site will also be available on a limited basis.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public and media.