James G. (Jim) Minter Jr. , 95

James G. (Jim) Minter Jr., of Inman, Ga, Fayette County, died Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, at the age of 95. He was the only child of James G. Minter Sr., a farmer, and Sara Harp Minter, a schoolteacher. A 1947 graduate of Fayette County High School, he attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega for two and a half years before transferring to the University of Georgia where he received a degree in journalism in 1951. Following two years serving as an Infantry training officer during the Korean War, he began a long career with The Atlanta Journal and The Atlanta Constitution, beginning as a sportswriter and ending as executive editor of the combined Journal-Constitution. He was proud to be member of Friends Are Forever, made up of those who were together at North Georgia College in the late 1940s and early 1950s. He was a lifelong member of the Methodist church. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne Taylor Minter; sons Richard (Rick) and his wife Joanne of Inman; Robert (Rob) and his wife Saira of Houston, Texas.; granddaughter, Stephanie Adamek (Greg) and great granddaughters Abigail Adamek and Taylor (Eli) Favaloro, all of Hollonville, Georgia.; granddaughter, Tammy Watts (Fenix) of Griffin; grandsons, Tré and Furius of Griffin; a beloved Labrador, Sam; and Casper the cat. The Minter family would like to thank the many caregivers who showed kindness, competence, compassion and love in his final days. There will be a graveside service at the Inman Cemetery with his friend Rev. Dr. David Campbell officiating on Saturday, May 30th, 2026, at 11:00 am with lunch to follow at Inman United Methodist Church. We welcome you to leave your condolences, thoughts, and memories of James on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville, www.mowells.com