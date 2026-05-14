Fayette County Celebrates Milestone in Multi-Use Facility Construction

May 13, 2026

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA – The Fayette County Parks and Recreation Department had a Topping Ceremony to celebrate its Multi-use Facility on May 12. A topping ceremony is a construction industry tradition held when the final, highest structural beam is placed atop a building, marking the completion of its structural frame.

The 42,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility will mark the beginning of an exciting chapter for parks and recreation in Fayette County. Funded by the 2023 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the facility will replace the aging Kiwanis Park building and deliver a modern, inclusive space designed to serve residents of all ages and interests.

“This is more than just a building; it’s an investment in the health, connection, and future of our community,” said Anita Godbee, Fayette County Parks and Recreation Director. “Whether it’s fitness, sports, social gatherings, or wellness programs, this facility will bring people together in ways that matter.”

The new facility will include indoor sports courts, a walking/running track, fitness spaces, a community kitchen, multipurpose and meeting rooms, offices, changing rooms, and support spaces. With year-round availability and flexible use areas, it is expected to become a central hub for recreation, wellness, and community engagement.

“The positive impact this space will have on our residents is immeasurable,” Godbee added. “It will provide a welcoming, vibrant environment where people can stay active, gather, and build lasting relationships.”

The building will be the first of its kind in Fayette County, reinforcing the county’s ongoing commitment to quality of life and innovative public services. The project represents a major milestone in the County’s long-range planning efforts and is anticipated to be a catalyst for future community-focused development.