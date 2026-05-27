Night Market Expands to Tyrone with Special Summer Event at Shamrock Park

Community favorite brings food, music, art, and local vendors to a brand-new location on June 12

TYRONE, GA — Night Market is officially coming to Tyrone. In partnership with the Tyrone Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the beloved community event series will host a special Night Market event at Shamrock Park on Friday, June 12 from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Known for creating welcoming evenings filled with local artisans, food trucks, live music, shopping, and community connection, Night Market has become a staple event in Peachtree City. The June 12 event marks an exciting expansion into Tyrone, offering attendees a fresh new setting while keeping the same atmosphere the community has come to love.

Set beneath the pavilion at Shamrock Park with the lake as a backdrop, the Tyrone Night Market will feature a curated mix of local makers, handcrafted goods, food vendors, dessert and snack vendors, and live entertainment throughout the evening.

“We’ve always believed Night Market is about creating spaces where people can gather, support local businesses, and genuinely enjoy being part of the community,” said Jason Bass, founder of Night Market. “Bringing the event to Tyrone feels like a natural next step, and Shamrock Park gives us an incredible setting to create something special together.”

The event is family-friendly and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, explore the vendors, enjoy dinner from local food trucks, and spend the evening supporting small businesses and local artists.

Night Market Tyrone is presented by Reese Services, with additional support from Jason Hunter Design, The Curious Pig, Status Plaspace, Joy Event Rentals, Michael Stuart Productions, Renewal by Andersen, and Road Ready Production Resources.

Vendor applications are currently open for artisans, food vendors, dessert vendors, and young entrepreneurs. Interested vendors can apply online at NightMarketLLC.com.

Event Details

Night Market – Tyrone

📍 Shamrock Park – Tyrone, GA

📅 Friday, June 12, 2026

⏰ 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

For updates, vendor announcements, and event information, follow Night Market on social media or visit NightMarketLLC.com.

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