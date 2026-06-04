Brian Jack Endorses Mike Collins Before Packed Fayette GOP Crowd

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins drew a standing-room-only crowd Monday morning as he visited the Fayette County Republican Party, where U.S. Rep. Brian Jack publicly endorsed Collins in the race’s final weeks before the June 16 runoff election.

The 8 a.m. gathering at the Fayette GOP headquarters filled the Fayetteville room with local elected officials, party activists, and supporters eager to hear from Collins, who finished first in the Republican primary and now faces former University of Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley in the runoff.

Jack, whose congressional district includes Fayette County, used the occasion to offer a formal endorsement of Collins.

“I endorse Mike Collins, because I know that he will be loyal to this county and to our values,” Jack told attendees. “Mike effectively grew up here as his father, Mac, honorably represented us in Congress for six terms.”

Jack described Collins as a “conservative workhorse with a relentless work ethic” and praised both his legislative record and loyalty to President Donald Trump.

The endorsement came as Jack urged Republicans to focus on turnout ahead of the runoff election. He noted that Republican participation in recent local elections has lagged, despite Fayette County’s strong support for Trump in 2024.

“We’ve got to get out and generate the turnout necessary to elect you,” Jack said.

Collins, who currently represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District in the U.S. House, opened his remarks in a conversational style, introducing himself as a lifelong resident of neighboring Butts County and a small-business owner before entering politics.

“I am Mike Collins, born, raised, lived, worked, whole nine yards, just a couple of counties over in Butts County in Jackson, Georgia,” Collins said. “I’ve been there all my life.”

Throughout his speech, Collins emphasized his support for Trump and highlighted his congressional record, including sponsorship of the Laken Riley Act, which became the first bill signed into law during Trump’s second term.

“Yes, sir, I’m 100% behind President Trump. I always will be,” Collins said.

Collins repeatedly framed the Senate race as a choice between himself and Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff, whom Republicans hope to unseat in November.

“You’ve got the old blue-collar small businessman,” Collins said. “Somebody just came up there to use his business knowledge and serve and deliver.”

Asked during a question-and-answer session about data centers, an issue that has generated debate in Fayette County and elsewhere across Georgia, Collins said local communities should retain control over whether such projects move forward.

“The federal government’s role in this thing should be, if local communities don’t want it, then they don’t have to get it,” Collins said. “You don’t need high big tech, though, that in a lot of cases, big corporations that could come in and harm a local community.”

The large turnout surprised even some local Republican leaders.

“When they called and asked if they could have a meet and greet here in Fayette County at 8 o’clock in the morning on a Monday morning, we said, ‘Oh my gosh, who’s gonna come?'” said Sharlene Alexander, vice chair of the Fayette County Republican Party. “We were just blessed that there are enough people that support Mike and Brian that they show up because we support them. We’re thrilled with the turnout.”

Alexander, who also serves on the Fayette County Board of Elections, declined to discuss her own voting preferences in the runoff.

Among those attending was Fayette County resident La Tanya Onuzo, who said she plans to support Collins in the runoff.

“Because he’s a man of integrity,” Onuzo said. “He represents my point of view, my Christian values. He puts America first.”

Onuzo also encouraged local voters to participate before Election Day.

“All of Fayette County needs to rise up and go to the polls for early voting, so that we can quench this thing before the November election,” she said.

Early voting for the Republican runoff will be held June 8–12 at Fayette County advance voting locations. Election Day is June 16, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Collins and Dooley will face voters to determine which Republican advances to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff in the November general election.