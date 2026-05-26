Peachtree City Announces Major General George B. Harrison, USAF  (Ret.), as the 2026 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal

Peachtree City, GA (May 20, 2026) – City officials are proud to announce that Major General George B. Harrison, USAF (Ret.), has been named this year’s Grand Marshal for Peachtree City’s 2026 Fourth of July Parade.

Harrison was selected in recognition of his distinguished military career and lifelong service to veterans and the local community. He held various leadership and staff assignments for more than 35 years in the United States Air Force, where he primarily flew fighter aircraft. Upon retirement, Harrison worked as a research engineer at Georgia Tech before pursuing volunteerism and veteran advocacy.

Today, he remains actively involved with the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in Peachtree City. Additionally, Harrison serves on several charitable boards that assist veterans and connect them with vital resources and support services.

Mayor Kim Learnard said Harrison’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of members of the armed forces, as well as the lasting impact veterans continue to have within the community.

“As we celebrate 250 years of America’s independence, it is especially fitting to honor someone whose life has been defined by service to our nation,” said Learnard. “Major General Harrison’s leadership, humility, and dedication to veterans and community service embody the values that make our country strong. Peachtree City is honored to recognize him as this year’s Grand Marshal.”

Recreation and Special Events Director Harold Layton stated Harrison’s selection as Grand Marshal makes this year’s celebration even more meaningful for the community.

“Major General Harrison represents the very best of servant leadership,” said Layton. “His decades of military service, combined with his continued efforts to support veterans and give back to the community, make him an incredibly meaningful choice during this historic celebration.”

The City’s Fourth of July Parade continues to unite residents, families, veterans, and visitors in one of the community’s most cherished traditions, celebrating patriotism and the enduring spirit of our country.

About Peachtree City

Located 22 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Peachtree City is Fayette County’s largest city. The planned community, chartered in 1959, boasts more than 100 miles of multi-use paths that allow over 40,000 residents to navigate the town by golf cart rather than car.