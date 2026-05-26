Peachtree City Announces Major General George B. Harrison, USAF  (Ret.), as the 2026 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1674 | Comments 0

Peachtree City Announces Major General George B. Harrison, USAF  (Ret.), as the 2026 Fourth of July Parade Grand Marshal

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1674 | Comments 0

Peachtree City, GA (May 20, 2026) – City officials are proud to announce that Major General  George B. Harrison, USAF (Ret.), has been named this year’s Grand Marshal for Peachtree City’s  2026 Fourth of July Parade. 

Harrison was selected in recognition of his distinguished military career and lifelong service to  veterans and the local community. He held various leadership and staff assignments for more  than 35 years in the United States Air Force, where he primarily flew fighter aircraft. Upon  retirement, Harrison worked as a research engineer at Georgia Tech before pursuing  volunteerism and veteran advocacy. 

Today, he remains actively involved with the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia in  Peachtree City. Additionally, Harrison serves on several charitable boards that assist veterans  and connect them with vital resources and support services. 

Mayor Kim Learnard said Harrison’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices and  contributions of members of the armed forces, as well as the lasting impact veterans continue to  have within the community. 

“As we celebrate 250 years of America’s independence, it is especially fitting to honor someone  whose life has been defined by service to our nation,” said Learnard. “Major General Harrison’s  leadership, humility, and dedication to veterans and community service embody the values that  make our country strong. Peachtree City is honored to recognize him as this year’s Grand  Marshal.”

Recreation and Special Events Director Harold Layton stated Harrison’s selection as Grand  Marshal makes this year’s celebration even more meaningful for the community. 

“Major General Harrison represents the very best of servant leadership,” said Layton. “His  decades of military service, combined with his continued efforts to support veterans and give back  to the community, make him an incredibly meaningful choice during this historic celebration.” 

The City’s Fourth of July Parade continues to unite residents, families, veterans, and visitors in  one of the community’s most cherished traditions, celebrating patriotism and the enduring spirit of  our country.  

About Peachtree City 

Located 22 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Peachtree City  is Fayette County’s largest city. The planned community, chartered in 1959, boasts more  than 100 miles of multi-use paths that allow over 40,000 residents to navigate the town by  golf cart rather than car.  

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Fun

By Ellie White-Stevens April 20, 2026

Peachtree City Clarifies Kedron Pool Plans Amid ...
Peachtree City Clarifies Kedron Pool Plans Amid ...

Fun

By Ellie White-Stevens September 19, 2025

Pickleball debate fills Peachtree City Council c...
Pickleball debate fills Peachtree City Council c...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top