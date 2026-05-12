Kay Watson, 88

Kay Watson, age 88, of Titusville PA (formerly of Fayetteville) went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2026 at Southwoods New Perspective Assisted Living.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delane Dwight Watson; her parents, Robert D. and Mary Elizabeth McGregor and four siblings; Mary Hutchenson, Robert “Bobby” McGregor, Betty Steadham and Jane Gorman.

She was a loving mother to her surviving three children, Kimberly Miers (Rick) of Morrow, Michael Watson (Anita) of Newnan, and Kelley Karns (Fred) of Oil City, PA. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Noel Burton (Josh) of Normandy TN, Alicia Brown (Shane) of Ladson SC, Brenton Karns (Hannah) of Oil City PA, Jennifer Williams (David) of Dawsonville and Tyler Karns (Katrina) of Reno PA along with six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four siblings; Florrie Abbott, Jackie Williams, James “Jimmy” McGregor (Faye) and Frances Trent (Steve).

For over 58 years she was married to Delane, whom she supported through his career and his artworks. She found joy in raising her children and being a homemaker in a home where there was so much love. Her caring and love of community was expressed during her time as a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church with her friends there. In her later years, she found joy in painting little bird houses and sharing them with her fellow residents at Southwoods. Her creations were spread throughout the home bringing color to the hallways.

Her family wants to extend their appreciation to all the staff at Southwoods and to Crawford County Hospice in PA where she received such loving care.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Parrott Funeral Home in Fairburn. Following will be a graveside memorial service at 11:00 held at Westminster Memorial Gardens in Peachtree City.