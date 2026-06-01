Explore Georgia History Through Barbecue at Peachtree City Library’s “Red, White & ’Cue” Event

The Friends of the Peachtree City Library and Peachtree City Library will host a special America250 humanities program, Red, White & ’Cue: Georgia History Through Barbecue with Dr. James “Trae” Welborn III, on Saturday, June 27 at the Peachtree City Library.

The program will be offered in two sessions, from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m., in the Floy Farr Room at Peachtree City Library. Tickets are free, but advance registration is required due to limited seating.

Registration requires a valid PINES library card, with a limit of two tickets per card, and guests should register for only one session. Attendees will also receive a complimentary BBQ sandwich during the program!

Registration is now open at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/red-white-cue-georgias-history-through-bbq-tickets-1988483294061

Presented as part of the nationwide America250 commemoration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, the event will explore Georgia history and Southern foodways through the lens of barbecue culture. Dr. James “Trae” Welborn III, a Georgia-based historian, will discuss how barbecue traditions connect to the state’s agricultural, social, and cultural history.

The program is supported in part by Georgia Humanities Circuit, a grant initiative of Georgia Humanities that helps libraries and community organizations bring humanities programming to local audiences across the state. Additional funding for the event is provided by the Friends of the Peachtree City Library.

“This is a fun and accessible way to connect local audiences with Georgia history during the America250 celebration,” said Jill Prouty, Director of Library Services at Peachtree City Library. “Programs like this allow the library to bring educational and community-focused experiences to residents at no cost.”

The Friends of the Peachtree City Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing library programs, services, and community events through fundraising and volunteer support. In addition to special events like Red, White & ’Cue, the organization supports children’s literacy initiatives, summer programming, author events, and other educational opportunities throughout the year.

To learn more about becoming a Friend of the Library or supporting future programs, visit PTCLibraryFriends.org.