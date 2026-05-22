HARTS of Teal to Host Sixth Annual Enduring Hope Color Run

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA- HARTS of Teal, a local nonprofit dedicated to ovarian and gynecologic cancer awareness and support, invites the community to come together for the Sixth Annual Enduring Hope Color Run on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K at 9:00 a.m. Both events are color filled. Guests can also enjoy inflatables, sponsor tents, food trucks, and a special flyover as part of this family friendly community event.

This annual event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps sustain programs that provide awareness, education, encouragement, and support for women and families facing ovarian and gynecologic cancers.

Ovarian cancer remains one of the deadliest cancers affecting women because there is currently no reliable screening test. Most women are diagnosed in the late stages of the disease, making survival much more difficult to achieve. Harts of Teal hopes this event not only raises critical funds, but also raises awareness that could help save lives through education and symptom recognition.

“This event means so much more than a race,” said Kimberly Airhart, Founder of Harts of Teal. “It’s a day where survivors are celebrated, families are honored, and our community comes together to support women walking through some of the hardest battles of their lives.”

Participants are encouraged to walk or run in honor of survivors and in memory of the women who have “been healed in Heaven.” The event will feature a fun, uplifting atmosphere filled with color, encouragement, remembrance, and hope for the entire community.

Community members who cannot attend are still encouraged to support the mission through tax deductible donations. Every dollar helps Harts of Teal continue providing support services, care packages, meals, Teal Sister dinners, awareness initiatives, and community outreach throughout the year.

Whether you come to run, walk, volunteer, sponsor, or donate, Harts of Teal invites the entire community to stand together and make a difference.

For registration, sponsorship information, or donations, visit www.hartaofteal.org

About HARTS of Teal

Harts of Teal is a faith based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating women, increasing awareness, and providing supportive community and services for those affected by ovarian and gynecologic cancers.