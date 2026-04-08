Fayette Samaritans request pantry donations for April

Ellie White-Stevens
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Fayette Samaritans request pantry donations for April

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 87 | Comments 0

Fayette Samaritans, a nonprofit that provides food, clothing, and emergency assistance to families across Fayette County, is asking for community support to help restock its pantry for the month of April.

The organization also needs volunteers to assist in the office, clothes closet, and food pantry, as well as couriers to help pick up donated food once or twice a week. Volunteer shifts are typically one morning a week from 9 a.m. to noon. 

Most-needed pantry items for April include:

  • Canned beef stew 
  • Tuna 
  • Corn 
  • Pancake mix 
  • Syrup 
  • Jelly 
  • Cookies 
  • Toothbrushes 
  • Toothpaste 
  • Bar soap 
  • Feminine products 

The Fayette Samaritans Clothes Closet is also seeking women’s underwear of all sizes, men’s boxer shorts of all sizes, and socks for both men and women

Donations may be dropped off at Fayette Samaritans, located at 126 Hickory Road in Fayetteville. For more information about donations or volunteer opportunities, call 770-719-2707.

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these, you did for me,” the organization reminds supporters, quoting Matthew 25:45.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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