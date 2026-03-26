Community Good Friday Service Returns to Peachtree City Church

Peachtree City Christian Church will host a community-wide Good Friday service on Friday, April 3 at noon at 500 Kedron Drive.

The service, which has been a local tradition for more than 40 years on the Friday before Easter, will last about one hour and 15 minutes and focus on the “last seven words of Christ on the cross,” according to Pastor George Dillard.

“It is designed in such a way where, if you need to come in a little late, you can. If you need to leave a little early, you can,” Dillard said.

The program will include speakers from several area churches, reflecting the event’s goal of bringing together the broader Christian community.

The service has continued annually, though participation from churches has shifted since the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s churches include Brooks Christian Church, Legacy Christian Church in Senoia, Fayetteville Christian Church, and multiple pastors from Peachtree City Christian Church campuses.

“We invite everybody in the community who would like to spend some time in reflection and worship on Good Friday to come and be a part of our community-wide Good Friday service,” Dillard said.

“We still are inviting different congregations, and we got a wide variety of speakers, and it’s a good service,” he added.

The Peachtree City Community Good Friday service will be held Friday, April 3 at noon at Peachtree City Christian Church, 500 Kedron Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269.