Fayette, Coweta to Host National Day of Prayer’s 75th Anniversary

Ellie White-Stevens
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Fayette, Coweta to Host National Day of Prayer’s 75th Anniversary

Ellie White-Stevens
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Views 86 | Comments 0

The National Day of Prayer will mark its 75th anniversary on Thursday, May 7, with local gatherings in Fayette and Coweta counties inviting residents to join in prayer for the nation, community, and world.

Established by Congress in 1952, the annual observance takes place nationwide, with events ranging from small community gatherings to coordinated efforts across states and communities.

Fayette gathering rooted in community prayer

In Fayette County, the event will take place from 12–1 p.m. at the Fayette County Government Complex fountain area, 140 Stonewall Ave., Fayetteville.

Jane Owens, who coordinates the local effort, said the event is part of a broader national movement.

“The National Day of Prayer has been going since 1952, and this is the 75th year of the National Day of Prayer celebrations all across the country,” Owens said.

The program will include prayers led by local pastors and community members, covering areas such as government, education, families, the military, law enforcement, media, arts and entertainment, and churches. Mike Griffin of the Georgia Baptist Convention will serve as keynote speaker.

Owens said the purpose behind organizing the event is both spiritual and community-focused.

“I really believe strongly that our nation needs prayer, and I believe it is a force that makes a difference,” she said. “I believe that everybody in this county profits from us appealing to God and His favor, and also for his guidance and his blessing on our county.”

She also pointed to the impact she has seen through years of organized prayer.

“We could list for you many things that we’ve seen come about that we had actually been praying for,” Owens said.

The Fayette event is organized by a local task force connected through a monthly community prayer group, with participation from pastors and leaders across the county.

“I think it’s also a unifying force, because we had those pastors from different churches all across the county, and it was good to see everybody together,” she said.

Coweta event moves to Veterans Park

In Coweta County, the gathering will take place at noon on May 7 at Veterans Memorial Park in Newnan.

“We’ve had to move it to a different park because they’re doing some work at the Greenville park where we usually have it,” said Jane White-Stevens, a retired pastor serving on the organizing committee.

The event is expected to run until about 12:45 p.m. and will include prayers led by pastors from multiple churches, along with music.

“Generally speaking, what we do is we have about 10 different pastors from different churches praying for different parts of the issues in our country,” White-Stevens said. “We pray for education and family, local government and the national government, the police and fire departments, media — just about every aspect of society.”

Organizers recommend bringing lawn chairs for both events. In Coweta, attendees may also park at First Baptist Church of Newnan and take a shuttle to the park, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

White-Stevens said the local gathering is intended to bring people together around shared concerns.

“We want to do it locally so that we can get together and be encouraged to pray for our nation,” she said. “We believe that God answers prayer and that there’s nothing more important than praying for a situation that is difficult.”

Open invitation across both counties

Both events are open to the public and reflect a broader nationwide observance taking place in communities across the country.

“They meet everywhere, all over the nation,” Owens said.

“Everyone’s welcome,” White-Stevens said.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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