Bloom Raises Over $450,000 at the Annual Bloom Ball to Benefit Foster Children Across Georgia

Bloom is proud to announce that the 22nd Annual Bloom Ball, held on March 14, 2026, at Zoo Atlanta was its most successful event to date, raising more than $450,000 to support children in foster care across Georgia.

This record-breaking achievement was made possible through the generosity of donors, sponsors, and community partners who share Bloom’s commitment to providing essential resources, stability, and hope for children in foster care. Bloom extends special thanks to its presenting sponsor, SMC3, along with the many corporate and community partners whose support made the evening possible.

Funds raised from the event will help deliver critical resources to children entering foster care, including essential items like clothing, hygiene products, and school supplies, as well as access to supportive services that promote stability and well-being.

“The impact of this year’s Bloom Ball goes far beyond one night,” said Becky Davenport, CEO of Bloom. “Because of this community’s generosity, children entering foster care will be met with immediate support and the essentials they need during one of the most uncertain moments of their lives. We are deeply grateful to every sponsor, donor, and advocate who made this record-breaking event possible.

Set against the unique backdrop of Zoo Atlanta, the evening brought together supporters for an unforgettable night of celebration and purpose. Guests experienced inspiring stories and engaging entertainment, all centered around Bloom’s mission to serve children in foster care across Georgia.

One of the most powerful moments of the evening featured Bloom’s Director of Bloom Beyond, Michaela Guthrie, who shared her lived experience in foster care and the work she now leads to support transition-aged youth. Her story illustrates the full-circle impact of Bloom’s mission and the lasting difference a supportive community can make.

Those who were unable to attend or who wish to experience the impact of the evening are encouraged to watch this powerful video highlighting Michaela’s journey: https://youtu.be/uOwAtqIf_Hg.

Mark your calendars for the next Bloom Ball on April 24, 2027, at Trilith Live in Fayetteville.

About Bloom: Bloom is a nonprofit, fully accredited organization that offers a comprehensive approach to serving foster children. Bloom recruits foster parents who work through Bloom to provide loving and nurturing homes. Additionally, Bloom offers therapeutic support for children in the foster care system, as well as evidence-based training to foster families, foster care staff, and birth families. Last year, Bloom provided free, new and like-new clothing to 8,200 children in 142 counties across Georgia, who are either in foster care or at-risk and in need. To learn more, visit bloomfosters.org.