The Avenue Positions Itself as Peachtree City’s ‘Downtown’

The Avenue in Peachtree City is leaning into a new identity as the city’s “unofficial downtown,” with increased traffic, new tenants, and expanded events driving its next phase of growth.

Speaking to the Peachtree City Rotary Club on Thursday, March 19, Marketing Manager Kelly Page Lawrence outlined how the open-air shopping center is evolving beyond retail into what she described as a central gathering place for the community.

“We really look at the Avenue as a central hub for the community,” Lawrence said. “It’s about a lot more than just shopping.”

Filling a downtown gap

Lawrence said Peachtree City’s lack of a traditional downtown has created an opportunity for The Avenue to serve that role—something the property has grown into over time.

“We do not have a traditional downtown, but people still want a place to gather,” she said. “The Avenue has naturally become that place… where people meet, spend time, attend events, and just be a part of the community.”

That shift is shaping how the property approaches everything from tenant selection to event programming, with a focus on connection as much as commerce.

Trader Joe’s drives growth

A key turning point came with the opening of Trader Joe’s, which Lawrence said significantly increased both traffic and regional draw.

Since the store opened, average daily visits have risen 35.8%, from about 6,400 visitors to more than 9,400 per day. In its first week alone, Trader Joe’s recorded nearly 20,000 transactions and close to $1 million in sales.

“What that tells us is that when you invest in the right tenants and the right experiences, the Avenue grows as a destination—and so does Peachtree City,” Lawrence said.

She added that the center’s “trade area” has expanded, meaning more visitors are traveling from outside the immediate community.

Infrastructure and upgrades

To support that growth, The Avenue worked with the city on infrastructure improvements ahead of Trader Joe’s opening, including expanded entrances along Highway 54 and adjusted traffic light timing.

“They’re not the most glamorous updates, but they made a huge impact on how people experience the Avenue,” Lawrence said.

Additional upgrades are planned this year, including refreshed exterior paint, restriped parking, improved golf cart charging stations, and redesigned seating areas intended to encourage longer visits and more gathering.

New tenants on the way

Lawrence also announced several upcoming tenants, including:

Biscuit Belly, expected to open in April

Southern Home and Garden, a locally operated home goods store opening this spring

Pure Hair Artistry, a high-end salon from Charleston

Jeni’s Ice Creams, targeting a summer 2026 opening

Many of these businesses, she noted, involve local ownership, even when tied to national brands.

“It’s exciting to know that the people behind the scenes are local and invested in our community,” Lawrence said.

The center currently has limited vacancy, which she said allows management to be selective in attracting new tenants.

Events and community programming

Programming remains central to The Avenue’s strategy, with recurring events designed to build consistent foot traffic and community engagement.

New initiatives include a First Friday music series featuring local band Venus Kings, as well as a pet ambassador program encouraging visitors to bring dogs to the property.

Seasonal events like the Fall Festival and New Year’s Eve balloon drop will continue.

“These events bring people together, support our tenants, and create consistent traffic in a way that feels natural and enjoyable,” Lawrence said.

Looking ahead

Lawrence said The Avenue is also working with city leaders on a potential entertainment district designation that would allow open containers during events—bringing it more in line with traditional downtown districts.

Mayor Kim Learnard said the City Council is expected to begin discussing the proposal in March, with possible action in April.

As The Avenue continues to grow, Lawrence said the focus remains on balancing development with community value.

“It’s not just about growth,” she said. “It’s about building something that feels valuable to the community and reflects the city well.”