Newnan Theatre Company looks ahead

Newnan Theatre Company extends its heartfelt thanks to Mary Caroline Moore for her years of selfless service, dedication, and leadership as Executive Director. Her vision and commitment have been instrumental in shaping the vibrant, creative spirit that defines NTC today. I know I speak for everyone in expressing our deep gratitude for all she has done for our theatre family. After years of pouring her heart and soul into this organization, Mary Caroline has decided to step back from her role as Executive Director, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.

As we look toward a new era, NTC is pleased to announce Dr. Emily Kimbell as Interim Executive Director and Olivia Ratliff as Interim Chief Operating Officer, serving in these roles through May 31, 2026. Both Emily and Olivia bring a wealth of experience, creativity, and passion to their positions, and we are confident in their ability to lead NTC through this exciting next chapter. In the coming months, the Board of Directors will begin soliciting applications for a permanent Executive Director to guide NTC into its future.

We are also thrilled to share that, in just the past 24 hours, Newnan Theatre Company has received thousands in new pledges and outright donations from our incredible community. We look forward to recognizing these generous new supporters in the near future. Your enthusiasm and generosity remind us that the magic of theatre is alive and well in Coweta County — and the show will go on!

Change is at the heart of every great story—and we welcome this one with open arms.

Together, we look forward to what’s next—on stage, behind the scenes, and throughout our community.