Hops & Props ReturnsApril 18, 2026, to CAF Airbase Georgia

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – (February 23, 2026) – Craft beer, live music, and historic aircraft will once again take center stage when Hops & Props, a one-of-a-kind beer festival, returns on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at CAF Airbase Georgia.

The aviation-themed beer festival brings together Georgia craft breweries from across the state, live music, food trucks, and WWII-era aircraft for a truly unique experience. This 21+ event is expected to welcome more than 600 attendees.

Tickets for Hops & Props go on sale March 13, 2026.

This year will feature 21+ participating breweries, with representation from coastal communities like Tybee Island as well as the foothills of North Georgia.

Live music will be provided by The Duncan Brothers Band, an Atlanta-based country and Southern rock band. Known for their high-energy performances and authentic sound, they perform extensively across the Southeast.

“Hops & Props brings together an incredible mix of visitors — from fly-ins to drive-ins, beer enthusiasts to aviation enthusiasts. It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate Georgia’s outstanding craft breweries while showcasing Peachtree City’s rich aviation heritage and welcoming spirit,” said Tyler Runyon, Executive Director of Visit Peachtree City.

CAF Airbase Georgia is a nonprofit, all-volunteer flying museum of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and the only one of its kind in the Atlanta metro area, dedicated to preserving, restoring, and flying historic World War II aircraft for public education and enjoyment

Additional details, including brewery announcements and ticket information, will be released in the coming weeks.

Event Details

Hops & Props

Date: April 18, 2026

Location: CAF Airbase Georgia | 1200 Echo Court | Peachtree City, GA 30269

Tickets on sale March 13, 2026

This is a 21+ event

About Visit Peachtree City

Visit Peachtree City is a not-for-profit organization [501(c)(6)]. The mission of Visit Peachtree City is to promote and market Peachtree City as a premier destination, increase hotel utilization, and support conventions, leisure travelers, and visitors while enhancing economic impact for the community. For more information, go to visitpeachtreecity.com.