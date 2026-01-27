I Beat A.L.L. to Offer Youth Acting Classes in Tyrone

TYRONE — I Beat A.L.L. Inc., a nonprofit focused on youth education, recreation, and mentoring, will begin weekly acting classes for children ages 6–13 starting Wednesday, Jan. 28, at its youth center in Tyrone.The program is open to youth in Tyrone and surrounding communities and costs $80 per month. Participants will learn the basics of acting, build public speaking confidence, practice memorization techniques, receive professional headshots, and perform as part of an original cast in an original production. Enrollment will be accepted through Monday, March 2. More information and registration are available at ibeatall.org or by calling 770-742-9376.