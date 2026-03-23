Peachtree City Council approves stormwater rate increase, advances ordinances

Peachtree City Council on Thursday, March 19, 2026 approved a stormwater utility rate increase, adopted a public art master plan, and advanced updates to several city ordinances, while public comment included renewed criticism over missing retreat audio and calls for more public discussion of annexation.

During public comment, Fayette County Commission candidate James Clifton raised concerns about missing audio from the city’s January retreat and broader annexation-related issues. City officials have previously disputed allegations of improper dealings tied to a potential data center.

Fellow county commission candidate Phil Crane, also speaking during public comment, urged the city to hold a town hall focused on annexation. Crane said residents have questions about what is being studied and encouraged the city to create more opportunities for two-way communication.

“Let residents ask questions and be part of the conversation, even if the answers are not final,” Crane said.

Councilman Michael Polacek later noted that public engagement is expected as part of the city’s annexation study process, including opportunities for residents to hear findings and ask questions.

Annual report introduced

Council members also received the city’s first comprehensive annual report, summarizing 2025 activity across departments. Mayor Kim Learnard described the report as a detailed “year in review” available in the council packet on the city’s website.

Several council members praised the report’s layout and content, though Councilwoman Suzanne Brown said she would prefer to revisit it at a future meeting after more time to review the material in full.

Discussion of the report included highlights from the police department. Councilman Clint Holland said his own analysis showed a 28.7% reduction in overall crime and a 35.2% decrease in thefts over the past year.

Microblading, public art plan approved

Council approved a text amendment allowing microblading in several zoning districts, following prior discussion and revisions to clarify definitions and permitted locations. The ordinance does not broadly permit cosmetic tattooing.

Council also unanimously approved the city’s public art master plan, along with a related budget amendment and the creation of a public art advisory body.

The plan outlines strategies for incorporating art into public spaces, including trails, gathering areas, and commercial districts, with an emphasis on strengthening community identity. During public comment, local mural artist Krystal Maynor expressed support for the initiative.

“I know what a benefit it is to a city,” Maynor said. “I’m just so happy to see it.”

Council discussion included ideas for expanding bike rack installations and using public art to highlight different village areas throughout the city.

Path rules clarified, PAEVs addressed

Council approved amendments to city ordinances governing carts, e-bikes, and other devices on the city’s multi-use path system. Staff said the updates clarify definitions, correct inconsistencies, and address gaps identified during prior discussions.

The ordinance also formally addresses pedal-assist electric vehicles, or PAEVs, allowing them on the path system if they are registered with the city. Unregistered PAEVs are prohibited. City staff said the vehicles will be treated similarly to motorized carts due to their size and electric operation.

The updated rules also reinforce that vehicles may not be modified to exceed speed limits on the paths and align path usage expectations with general rules of the road.

Councilwoman Suzanne Brown raised the possibility of future discussions around insurance requirements for certain vehicles, but council agreed to move forward with the current ordinance and consider that issue separately.

Stormwater rate increase approved

Council also approved an increase to the city’s stormwater utility rate, raising the standard residential fee to $14 per equivalent residential unit — about $148 annually for most households.

City officials said the increase is needed to address a backlog of aging stormwater infrastructure and fund ongoing maintenance of pipes, drainage systems, and waterways. Much of the system, they noted, is decades old and requires proactive repair to prevent more costly failures.

City Manager Justin Strickland said the updated structure simplifies the system by moving to a single residential tier, replacing a previous five-tier system. As a result, some residents will see a decrease in their fee while others will see an increase, depending on how they were previously categorized.

Commercial and industrial properties, which are charged based on impervious surface such as buildings and pavement, are expected to see increases under the new structure.

Strickland said the utility model allows the city to more accurately charge properties based on their impact on the stormwater system — something that cannot be done through general property taxes.

If the city funded stormwater solely through property taxes, he said, the average homeowner would pay about $63 more per year than under the utility model.

Based on council discussion, the city will likely move toward billing the stormwater fee as a separate line item on property tax bills, pending a future agreement with the county tax commissioner.

Other business

Council approved a $406,090 design contract for renovations tied to multiple police department facilities, including work related to a future emergency operations center. A related real estate item was continued indefinitely.

The council also approved an update to the city’s lighting ordinance to reflect modern LED standards while continuing to allow other existing lighting types.

In closing comments, Polacek asked that staff bring back discussion of a potential open-container entertainment district at The Avenue, citing interest from local businesses.