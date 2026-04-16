Peachtree City Hosts 5th Annual Municipal Summit Focused on Regional Collaboration

(Peachtree City, GA) – Peachtree City welcomed leaders from across Fayette and Coweta counties this morning for the 5th Annual Peachtree City Municipal Summit, held at the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Georgia.

Originally established by Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard, the summit continues to serve as a collaborative forum for local governments to come together, share perspectives, and strengthen partnerships across jurisdictional lines. The annual gathering brings elected officials and staff together to exchange ideas, align efforts, and enhance coordination on issues impacting their communities.

Representatives from Brooks, Fayetteville, Newnan, Peachtree City, Senoia, Sharpsburg, and Tyrone participated in this year’s summit.

“This summit is about collaboration,” said Mayor Learnard. “It provides an opportunity for our cities to come together, learn from one another, and continue building strong working relationships that benefit all of our communities.”

The summit featured a series of presentations and discussions centered on information-sharing and regional coordination:

Commemorative Air Force – Airbase Georgia highlighted its role in education and community engagement, including programs that connect residents and students with aviation history.

highlighted its role in education and community engagement, including programs that connect residents and students with aviation history. Georgia Power provided updates on infrastructure planning and how utilities are working with communities to meet evolving needs while maintaining reliability and affordability.

provided updates on infrastructure planning and how utilities are working with communities to meet evolving needs while maintaining reliability and affordability. Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) shared updates on current and upcoming transportation projects impacting the region.

shared updates on current and upcoming transportation projects impacting the region. Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity discussed collaborative approaches to addressing workforce housing and supporting sustainable communities.

discussed collaborative approaches to addressing workforce housing and supporting sustainable communities. Peachtree City leadership presented an overview of recent property tax legislation and its implications for local governments.

Discussion topics throughout the summit included intergovernmental coordination, transportation planning, community partnerships, housing considerations, and legislative updates affecting municipalities.

The event concluded with a working lunch and municipal report-outs, during which each participating city shared updates and identified opportunities for continued collaboration.