Local Special Needs Cheer Team “The Chosen Ones” Earns Bid to The Cheerleading Worlds, Seeks Community Support

The Citizen
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Local Special Needs Cheer Team “The Chosen Ones” Earns Bid to The Cheerleading Worlds, Seeks Community Support

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 294 | Comments 0

Tyrone, GA — The Chosen Ones, a special needs cheer ability team from Foundation Athletics, has earned a prestigious bid to compete at The Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Florida on April 25, an extraordinary achievement that places them among the top teams in the nation.

The Chosen Ones is a Christian-based cheer program made up of 20 exceptional athletes with special needs who have trained tirelessly, demonstrating dedication, perseverance, and teamwork both on and off the mat. Out of teams nationwide, only six teams were selected to compete in the Exceptional Athletes (EA) Division, making this honor especially meaningful.

“Our athletes have worked incredibly hard for this opportunity,” said Coach Erica Hackworth. “Receiving a Worlds bid is a dream come true for them. It represents not just athletic excellence, but confidence, growth, and the belief that every athlete deserves a place to shine.”

As the team prepares for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Foundation Athletics is seeking to raise $10,000 to help offset travel, lodging, competition fees, and related expenses. The goal is to alleviate the financial burden on families, ensuring that every athlete who earned this bid is able to attend and compete.

“We believe God opened this door for our athletes,” Coach Jennifer Freed added. “Now we are asking our community to come alongside us and help make this dream possible.”

Community members, local businesses, and supporters are encouraged to donate, sponsor an athlete, or help spread the word. Every contribution directly supports these athletes as they represent not only their gym, but their community and faith on a world stage.

We are a 501c so all donations and sponsorships are tax deductible.

For more information, interviews, or ways to support The Chosen Ones, please contact:

 Jennifer Freed- Cheer Coach at Foundation Athletics

678-438-6723

[email protected]

The Citizen

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