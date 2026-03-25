RACE for the Orphans 5K Returns to Downtown Newnan May 2

A Newnan race born out of one family’s struggle to afford adoption has grown into a community effort that has helped bring children home to families across Georgia.

More than 1,000 runners and walkers are expected in downtown Newnan on May 2 for the 14th annual RACE for the Orphans 5K, supporting families pursuing adoption.

The event, hosted by RACE for the Orphans, is a USATF-certified course and an official qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Organizers say the race has grown into one of the region’s largest adoption-focused fundraisers, drawing participants of all ages for a family-friendly day.

Supporting adoption, one race at a time

RACE for the Orphans—short for Raising Awareness, Compassion, and Education—was founded in 2013 by Newnan residents Jason and Kelly Preston during their own adoption journey.

“We chose to do a 5K as a fundraiser since we were collegiate runners and certainly didn’t have an extra $35,000 in the bank,” Kelly Preston said. “We were not a nonprofit at the time, so we didn’t make much money for our personal fundraiser, but it was so well received by our community that we decided to continue doing the race every year.”

Since then, the organization has raised more than $650,000 to help Georgia families adopt children domestically and internationally. The group estimates there are more than 150 million orphans worldwide and aims to provide financial support while raising awareness locally.

Local sponsors and community impact

The race relies on support from local businesses, churches, organizations, and individuals. Presenting sponsors for the 2026 event are White Oak Pediatric Dentistry and Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics.

“It’s a privilege to be a local business owner and be able to seek out opportunities to positively invest in the community,” said Dr. Eric Linkous of Mahaffey Linkous Orthodontics. “It’s hard to imagine a more tangible, impactful investment than to enable local families to embrace a child in need of a loving, forever home.”

Race day details

The event includes multiple options for participants:

Tot Trot (ages 5 and under): $10

“Mia’s Mile” fun run/walk: $20

5K race: $30 (price increases by $5 after April 26)

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top male and female finishers, with $500 for first place, $250 for second, and $100 for third. The top three participating schools will receive Amazon gift cards.

Dragonfly Running Company in Newnan will also award overall male and female winners a free pair of shoes, along with gift certificates for masters division winners (age 40+).

Those unable to attend in person can support the race by purchasing merchandise or making a donation.

Families helped through the race

Each year, funds raised through the race are distributed as grants to families pursuing adoption. In 2026, five Georgia families will receive support, including two from Fayette and Coweta counties.

Robert and Jennifer Kramlich of Peachtree City are in the process of adopting domestically.

Grantville residents Z and Danielle Zamore are preparing to adopt their son’s biological sibling after being contacted by the child’s birth mother.

“Although this was not in our plan, it became clear and obvious that this was God’s plan,” the Zamores said. “Through obedience and prayer, we decided to continue along our adoption journey.”

Past recipients say the support extends beyond finances.

“RACE for the Orphans has been an integral part of bringing each of our children into their forever family,” said Kellen and Kaycee Owens of Fayetteville. “They helped us raise the funds we needed and also helped create an adoptive community of support. Race day each year feels like a family reunion.”

A mission beyond the RACE

Organizers describe the event as more than a fundraiser.

“Our heart’s desire is to bring glory to the one true God who has adopted us as His children,” Preston said. “We strive to minister to those who are adopting by helping decrease the financial burden so that they can provide children with forever families.”

Registration and additional information are available at racefortheorphans.org.