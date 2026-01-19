Swing into Action: Registration is Open for the 2026 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Outing

Peachtree City, GA — January 16, 2026 — Fayette Humane Society, in partnership with Dogtopia of Peachtree City-Tyrone, is excited to share that registration is now officially open for the 2026 FORE THE PAWS Charity Golf Outing—an annual showcase of compassion, camaraderie, and friendly competition—set for May 15 at Flat Creek Country Club.

This year’s tournament is already shaping up to be the most spirited yet. More than 215 golfers from across the state are expected to hit the links in a four-person scramble format, striking the perfect balance of lighthearted rivalry and relaxed play. The $150 registration fee covers all essentials for an unforgettable day on the course. As a special treat, a cheering squad of adoptable pets will be onsite to add extra smiles and tail wags.

Event Co-chair Kimberly Castaneda, who leads the event alongside Penny Molis, expressed her enthusiasm for the growing momentum: “Last year marked our fifth consecutive sellout, and together we netted over $40,000 to help approximately 1,600 needy animals within Fayette County and beyond. With locally owned and operated Dogtopia of Peachtree-Tyrone stepping in as our platinum sponsor—and as a new business opening soon in our community—we’re energized and ready to make this our most successful tournament to date.”

Businesses and individuals alike have countless opportunities to get involved. From high-visibility sponsorships to raffle prizes and goody bag donations, every act of generosity strengthens Fayette Humane Society’s lifesaving mission. As always, 100% of all tournament proceeds support veterinary care, including spay-and-neuter services, vaccinations, and medical treatments for animals in the organization’s foster network.

Every contribution makes a difference, and every participant becomes part of a story that changes the lives of animals in need. For more information on the tournament, or to register and sponsor online, visit fayettehumane.org today.

About Fayette Humane Society

Founded in 1973, Fayette Humane Society is the oldest nonprofit organization dedicated to animal welfare in Fayette County, Georgia. Entirely volunteer-run and funded by individual and corporate donations, the organization does not operate a shelter. Instead, rescued animals are cared for in a network of foster homes until they find their forever families. Through rescue, rehoming, spay-and-neuter initiatives, and community education, Fayette Humane Society works to create lasting, positive change for animals and the people who love them. Learn more at fayettehumane.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dogtopia of Peachtree City-Tyrone

Dogtopia of Peachtree City-Tyrone is a premiere innovator in dog daycare, offering a unique experience centered on wellness, quality of care, safety and transparency. Pet parents can feel confident leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals within an environment featuring spacious playrooms grouped by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to protect joints and paws, and webcams for real-time check-ins. For more information, visit https://www.dogtopia.com/tyrone-peachtree-city/.