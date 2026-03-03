Healing Bridge Clinic Announces “Fore Our Clinic” Annual Golf Outing at Braelinn Golf Club

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – The Healing Bridge Clinic is proud to announce its premier spring fundraiser, the Fore Our Clinic Annual Golf Outing, taking place on Friday, April 24, 2026. Hosted at the prestigious Braelinn Golf Club, the event invites local golfers, business leaders, and community supporters to hit the links for a day of sport and philanthropy from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The outing serves as a vital fundraiser for the clinic, which provides free primary medical care, specialized treatments, and prescription assistance to uninsured and underserved residents of Fayette and surrounding counties. Following a day on the green, the event will transition to a vibrant poolside celebration, featuring a full dinner buffet, a high-stakes live auction, and a raffle.

A major highlight of the day is the return of the Bottle Bonanza competition. Last year, the high-energy contest became a viral sensation, garnering more than 3.5 million views across social media platforms. This year’s competition promises even more excitement as participants compete for top-shelf prizes and restaurant gift cards while supporting the clinic’s mission.

“Our annual golf outing is more than just a day on a beautiful course; it is a way for our community to connect while supporting our clinic’s commitment to healthcare access,” said Mike Conaway, Executive Director of Healing Bridge Clinic. “Every sponsorship and every individual entry helps us provide life-changing care to our neighbors in need. We’re excited to ‘impact more’ in 2026, and we invite everyone to join us for a day of fun that truly changes lives.”

Ways to Participate:

Sponsorships: Opportunities are currently available for local businesses looking to elevate their brand while supporting a local cause.

Team & Individual Signups: Registration is open for foursomes and individual golfers of all skill levels.

To register a team, secure a sponsorship, or learn more about the event, please visit www.healingbridgeclinic.org/events.