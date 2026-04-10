From Tragedy to Impact: Abby’s Angels Serves 56 Schools and Beyond

On Christmas Day in 2012, instead of opening presents with her sisters, 9-year-old Abby Bacho gave the gift of life.

Abby lost her life after a crash caused by an 18-year-old distracted driver. But through organ donation, her life did not end there. Four people lived because of her.

“For us, she’ll never have the chance to give her heart to a boy,” said her mother, Natalie Bacho. “But he got hers.”

A moment that changed everything

Just days before Christmas, the Bacho family was doing what many families do—spending time together, enjoying the season, and preparing for the holidays.

“We were just your typical family with three young girls, just living life,” Natalie said.

On Dec. 22, 2012, they spent the day together—roller skating, going to church, and sharing a meal—before heading out to look at Christmas lights.

It was a simple family tradition.

As they drove through an intersection, another driver, distracted by his phone, ran a red light and struck their vehicle.

“It just sounded—it was like a bomb went off inside of our van,” she said.

Abby suffered a traumatic brain injury. Two days later, on Christmas Eve, she was declared brain dead. On Christmas Day, she became an organ donor.

“She was taken off of life support … and gave life to four people,” Natalie said.

One recipient was a 12-year-old boy. Today, he is an adult building a life of his own.

“He’s 24 now, and working at Delta and living a beautiful life,” Natalie said.

Choosing purpose in the middle of grief

In the hours between Abby’s injury and her death, Natalie said something shifted.

“I just had this overwhelming feeling … her life can’t end and not mean something,” she said.

Eight months later, Abby’s Angels Foundation was born.

The mission was simple: reflect who Abby was and carry her spirit forward.

Turning tragedy into advocacy

One of the foundation’s earliest efforts was pushing for stronger distracted driving laws in Georgia.

Natalie said their family was among those who advocated for what became the Hands-Free Georgia Act, which took effect in 2018 and makes it illegal for drivers to hold a phone while driving.

“We were one of the families that fought for the hands-free law,” she said.

The law was designed to reduce crashes caused by distracted driving—something the Bachos know firsthand can have devastating consequences.

Today, that advocacy continues through the foundation’s outreach and education efforts, particularly with young drivers.

From one child’s heart to dozens of schools

To understand the foundation’s work, Natalie said, you have to understand Abby.

“She truly didn’t walk into a room—she twirled, she ran, she skipped,” she said. “People gravitated to her.”

Abby had a natural ability to connect with others, especially children who felt left out.

That spirit is reflected in one of the foundation’s signature programs: Abby’s Closets.

These colorful, welcoming spaces inside schools are stocked with supplies for students in need—but they are designed to be much more than a supply room.

“They provide so much more now,” Natalie said. “They provide inspiration and a friend and a safe place.”

Students don’t just receive supplies—they get to “shop,” restoring dignity and choice.

Today, Abby’s Closets are in 56 schools total, including every school in Coweta County and Booth Middle School in Fayette County, along with additional locations in surrounding communities.

The need, Natalie said, is constant.

“People think school supplies are only needed in August. They’re not. They’re needed all year,” she said.

Advocating for safer roads

Abby’s Angels also works to prevent tragedies like the one that took Abby’s life.

The foundation sponsors a hands-on accident avoidance course for teen drivers, teaching skills beyond traditional driver’s education.

“We want them to understand what it actually feels like when a car loses control,” Natalie said.

Their message is simple:

“One life, one choice,” she said. “When you’re driving, you might not get a second choice.”

April carries special meaning for the organization—it is both Donate Life Month and Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Natalie hopes Abby’s story reaches both.

A legacy built on giving life

For the Bacho family, organ donation is not an abstract idea—it is deeply personal.

“We know that her life lives on through these people that now get to live their life,” Natalie said.

That perspective continues to shape everything the foundation does.

It is also what drives their largest annual fundraiser.

Rainbow Run brings community together

The 11th annual Abby’s Angels Rainbow Run & Family Fun Day will take place April 25 at the Coweta County Fairgrounds.

The event is designed to reflect Abby’s spirit—joyful, colorful, and full of life.

The day includes a color run for all ages, followed by a free family fun day with music, games, a magician, face painting, and activities for children. An online auction will run April 18 through May 2, and those who cannot attend in person can still participate as virtual “Angel Runners.”

All proceeds support Abby’s Angels Foundation and its programs.

The event itself has a deeper meaning. Abby had just learned about color runs days before the crash and was excited to participate.

Now, the community runs in her place.

Carrying Abby forward

More than a decade later, Abby’s presence is still felt—in classrooms, in scholarships, in safer drivers, and in the lives of those she saved.

For Natalie, the mission remains clear.

“We knew whatever we did had to make a positive impact and reflect who she was,” she said.

Each April, that mission comes back into focus.

A reminder that even in loss, life can continue—and that one child’s story can still change countless others.

To register for the Rainbow Run, become an Angel Runner, or support Abby’s Angels Foundation, visit abbysangelsfoundation.org.