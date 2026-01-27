Youth Talent and Photo Finishes Highlight Rotary Peachtree City Half Marathon & 5K; $30,000 Raised for Charity

The Rotary Club of Peachtree City hosted a thrilling day of racing for its annual Rotary Peachtree City Half Marathon and 5K, welcoming 600 runners and raising $30,000 to support community nonprofits and service projects. With a near-even split of participants between the two distances, the event featured impressive athletic feats—including a dramatic battle to the finish in the men’s 5K and a showcase of rising young talent. The highest concentration of registered runners are from Fayette and Coweta Counties, with many also registering from across Metro Atlanta, greater Georgia, and from over 20 other states.

The event’s success was anchored by Signature Sponsor Cooper Lighting Solutions, whose support, alongside numerous cash and in-kind sponsors, covered race expenses to ensure all proceeds go directly to charitable causes.

Young Athletes and Veteran Champions Shine

The race results highlighted the incredible depth of local talent, particularly among the community’s youth.

In the Half Marathon, 14-year-old Livia Rafter of Peachtree City took the Overall women’s title in a time of 1:30:42. A former PTC Flash athlete and currently considered the #1 varsity runner for McIntosh High School as a freshman, Rafter’s performance was a standout moment of the day.

The 5K also saw a youth victory, with 11-year-old Claire Anewalt—a current PTC Flash runner—winning the Overall ladies title in 22:31.8.

“It is incredible to see the next generation of runners dominating the course,” said event organizer Evan Lovelace. ” having a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old take home the top honors for the women is a testament to the strength of our local youth programs like PTC Flash. The energy they brought to the race was inspiring.”

Vladimir Zander-Velloso of Newnan defended his title to become a three-year champion in the men’s category of the Half Marathon. He finished with a blistering time of 1:07:14, maintaining an average pace of 5:08 per mile.

A Dramatic 5K Duel

The 5K in the men’s field provided the most dramatic moment of the morning. Runners Austin Chrouch and Jim Ellis sprinted it out down the final stretch in a dramatic display of competition. While Ellis crossed the physical finish line first, the race results were determined by chip time—measuring the exact duration from the starting line timing mat to the finish line timing mat.

Austin Chrouch was declared the winner by a mere one-second margin with a chip time of 17:23.3, edging out Ellis who finished in 17:24.5.

Community Support and Sponsorship

The event relied on the dedication of 180 volunteers who managed the course, water stations, and registration.

“We couldn’t do this without the 180 volunteers who gave up their morning to help us,” said organizer Mike Nelson. “Thanks to them, and the incredible generosity of our sponsors, we were able to raise $30,000 after expenses. That money goes right back into our community and international service projects.”

Runners were treated to a robust Race Expo and finish line experience. Solomon Brothers Jewelers provided a generous gift certificate to every runner. The finish line area featured food from Trader Joe’s, coffee from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, and catering by Waffle House.

Participants also enjoyed recovery services from Onelife Fitness (stretch table and massage guns), and engaged with expo vendors including GameDay Men’s Health, Benetrend Solutions, Southern Conservation Trust, Exuberance GO, Health Choice Center of PTC, CrossFit PTC, and the PTC Running Club.

Support Our Sponsors

The Rotary Club encourages the community to view the full list of sponsors and support the businesses that made this event possible.

“Our sponsors are the backbone of this event,” added Nelson. “We encourage everyone to visit our race website to see who supported us, and please consider using their businesses for your needs.” To view the full list of sponsors and learn more about the event, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/PeachtreeCity/ptchalfmarathon