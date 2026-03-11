Two Women Arrested for Prostitution at Fayetteville Massage Parlor

Two women were arrested after an undercover investigation into alleged prostitution at a Fayetteville massage parlor, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began after deputies received multiple complaints about suspected prostitution-related activity at the business. Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said one complaint came from a former law enforcement officer who reported being approached outside the spa.

“He said, ‘I’ve got an Asian female out here trying to drag me away from the gas pumps to go in the massage parlor. You know what that means,’” Babb said.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division conducted an undercover operation to determine whether illegal activity was occurring.

“We sent undercover officers in, and they were performing sex acts for cash,” Babb said.

Yufang Zhou, 50, of Fayetteville, and Meilang Wang, 39, of Newnan, were arrested February 18 and charged with masturbation for hire, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Both women later bonded out of the Fayette County Jail. The charge is a misdemeanor.

Investigators believe Zhou appeared to be operating the business as its proprietor, Babb said, though additional details about ownership remain under review.

The business, The Day Spa, located at 1408 West Highway 54 at the corner of Highway 54 and Veterans Parkway in the BP station plaza, has since been closed by Fayette County officials.

“They lied on their business license,” Babb said. “They were supposed to be a facial or skincare spa.”

The Fayette County Marshal’s Office shut down the business after determining it was operating outside the scope of its county permit.

Babb said investigators also looked for signs of human trafficking during the case, a routine step in investigations involving commercial sex. Authorities did not find evidence of trafficking, he said.

“When you deal with these females, you wonder if that’s how they got here and got in the business,” Babb said. “We always have to keep our eyes open.”

Babb said prostitution cases are uncommon in Fayette County. Concerning for Babb was the proximity to schools; the spa sits near Cleveland Elementary School and Bennetts Mill Middle School.

The Sheriff’s Office said surrounding agencies assisted during the investigation.