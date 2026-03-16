Second Lululemon Theft Ring Leads to Arrests in Peachtree City

Two Louisiana women accused of participating in an organized retail theft ring were arrested March 7 after Peachtree City police set a trap outside the Lululemon store at The Avenue.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after another incident involving a different suspected Lululemon theft ring at the same store. In that case, two suspects fled from police and led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash at Ga. Highway 74 and Crosstown Drive.

Lt. Chris Hyatt, spokesperson for the Peachtree City Police Department, said officers were alerted that a vehicle connected to retail thefts earlier in the day at Atlanta-area stores was headed toward the Peachtree City location.

“We were notified of a vehicle that hit Atlanta stores earlier in the day, was in our area and more than likely headed to our store,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt said officers allowed the suspects to remain inside the store long enough for police units to position themselves around the shopping center.

“Because of the juveniles we were absolutely not going to get into a vehicle pursuit with them,” Hyatt said. “They took long enough in the store for us to get everybody in place.”

When the suspects exited the store and returned to their vehicle, officers blocked the car in the parking lot and moved in. One of the adults attempted to flee before being captured nearby.

“One adult did flee on foot and was apprehended next to HobNob,” Hyatt said.

Police identified the suspects as Jaquinta Eurika Brady, 36, and Ebony Shanetelle Hammond, 32, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

According to Fayette County Jail records, Brady is charged with theft by shoplifting, obstruction of an officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Hammond faces charges of theft by shoplifting, giving a false name to an officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Fayette County Jail records show neither woman was given bond on the shoplifting or possession-of-tools charges.

Hyatt said the suspects were accompanied by two juveniles, ages 16 and 7. Police said the juveniles were later released to another adult relative.

“These groups have been historically known to use juveniles to either exit stores with the merchandise, knowing that they do not get arrested the same as an adult or simply having them in a vehicle will always deter law enforcement from pursuing them,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt said Lululemon’s corporate asset protection team monitored the Peachtree City store remotely and relayed updates to officers as the suspects entered.

“Asset protection personnel with Lululemon were able to monitor our store remotely and provide us with updates,” Hyatt said. “It was a culmination of the partnerships we had recently established with the corporate AP personnel as well as other metro Atlanta police departments working similar case.”

The arrest marked the second incident involving suspected Lululemon theft rings in Peachtree City in less than 24 hours.